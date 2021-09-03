 Skip to main content
Taft Broome Park setting for Hickory festival
HICKORY — The City of Hickory invites the community to Taft Broome Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, for Festival in the Park.

From 3-6 p.m., the family-friendly community event will offer free food, games, face painting, activities, chalk art, a bounce house, dessert bingo, crafts, and performances from Hickory Music Factory.

That evening, the Sails Original Music Series will present a special concert on the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field at 6:30 p.m. featuring renowned rhythm and blues band Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues.

During the concert, Bam’s Sandwich Bistro and Olde Hickory Brewery will be on-site to sell food and beverages.

Festival in the Park is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Hickory and The Salvation Army. The presenting sponsor of the Sails Original Music Series is Frye Regional Medical Center.

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 Seventh Ave., SW in Hickory.

