HICKORY — Kelly Swindell, executive director of the Western Piedmont Symphony, is among an international cohort of 36 orchestra and arts professionals selected to participate in Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras’ premier leadership development program.

The 10-day program, which continues through Aug. 4, is presented in collaboration with Juilliard Extension and is taking place in New York at Juilliard’s Lincoln Center Campus.

“Creating pathways for future leaders is central to the league’s work,” said League of American Orchestras President and CEO Simon Woods. “But Essentials is so much more than just a learning environment — it’s a place of highly creative thinking where the leaders of today and the future can tackle together some of the challenges and opportunities orchestras are facing. And when we add in the great faculty and Juilliard’s inspiring location, we’re guaranteed to get some really thought-provoking conversations.”

“Kelly’s selection for such a prestigious opportunity is commendable and well deserved,” said WPS Board President Ida Clough. “Because of her demonstrated resourcefulness in her role with Western Piedmont Symphony, both the Symphony and the communities it serves will be beneficiaries of this national recognition.”

America’s flagship program for early- and mid-career orchestra and arts professionals, Essentials of Orchestra Management offers a pathway to future leadership and career success. Since its inception in 2000, more than 550 individuals have participated in the program. Now in its 23rd year, Essentials connects, inspires, and challenges tomorrow’s leaders, providing them the knowledge they need to enhance their careers.

This year’s seminar is taught and directed by a faculty comprised of expert leaders of the orchestra field and beyond.

The 2023 Essentials of Orchestra Management cohort is comprised of professionals working at American, Canadian and Danish orchestras, conservatories and arts organizations, as well as career-changers interested in exploring orchestra management positions.

Essentials of Orchestra Management is made possible by grants from Trish & Rick Bryan, 25th Century Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.