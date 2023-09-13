HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents Side/Show in downtown Hickory on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Side/Show highlights WPS music ensembles and friends performing a variety of music genres in nontraditional settings. The concerts are free and open to the public courtesy of the sponsorship of the City of Hickory.

Side/Show happens from 5-8 p.m. in select locations in Hickory in partnership with the Fall Art Crawl presented by the Hickory Downtown Development Association.

Side/Show performances will occur on the hour and half hour from 5-8 p.m. as follows:

• Hickory Wine Shoppe (indoor venue, 238 Union Square NW), WW3 – woodwind trio; and Maestro’s Quartet – string quartet led by WPS Music Director Matthew Troy performing works by Mozart, Joplin, and more.

• Commscope Stage (outdoor venue, Union Square downtown), World Wide Acoustic Quartet – percussion ensemble performs music from across the globe; and Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals – swing and bluegrass.

• Trade Alley Art (indoor venue, 25 Second St. NW), RJ Wohlman – violin; Bach to rock, bows, blues, and bluegrass; and Nielchi Duo – clarinet and keyboard, jazz.

• Barley Market (indoor venue, 109 Government Ave. SW), Sonos Auros,– eclectic trio of flute, cello, and harp; and Rose Abernethy – harp; classical to pop.

Western Piedmont Symphony recently announced its 59th season of concerts — Music for You. The 2023-2024 season features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different genres represented on the Crossroads series, the new Discovery Family Concerts (beginning with a “Magical Spooktacular” on Oct. 29), and numerous community events and education concerts. For full event details and to get tickets, visit wpsymphony.org.