Symphony selects new executive director

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony Board of Directors announced Kelly Swindell as the new executive director.

She succeeds Ingrid Keller, who recently assumed duties as the executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

D’Ann Grell, vice president of the board and dhairperson of the search committee, said, “On behalf of the Western Piedmont Symphony Search Committee, we would like to congratulate Kelly. After following a rigorous process of vetting qualified candidates from various locations in the US, she was the one that quickly stood out as the right person to take the executive director position."

Additionally, Sharon Goodwin, board president and member of the search committee, said, “It's so exciting to welcome Kelly as our new executive director. Her knowledge, excitement, and breadth of experience will assure that our symphony thrives for years to come. Kelly's energy melds well with Maestro Matthew Troy's extraordinary abilities as music director, and together they will propel us into 2022 and beyond.”