HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents "Disney in Concert - A Dream is a Wish" featuring Broadway-caliber singers Terron Brooks, Deidre Donovan, Stephanie Gerson and Aaron Philips, on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The presentation, part of the Foothills Pops series, is licensed by Disney Concerts.

"Disney in Concert - A Dream is a Wish" transports audiences into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney animated feature films to discover that dreams really do come true. The stories of The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin and more, are told through the talents of four Broadway-caliber singers, original Disney film footage and sweeping orchestral scores performed by Western Piedmont Symphony and conducted by Maestro Matthew Troy.

“This concert of fun, beloved, enduring songs is not just for the young, but the young at heart," Troy said. "I am excited to extend an invitation to our entire community to be a part of the magical musical journey. This truly is music for you."

Western Piedmont Symphony Foothills Pops concert series is sponsored by Broyhill Family Foundation, Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, and Imagine One Hospitality, with support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council. This season, WPS will participate via concerts and events in ways that will connect people and communities through the power of live music during the regional Art of Compassion campaign, “Acts of Kindness.”

Foothills Pops tickets are $30, $40, $50 for adults, and $10 for students with valid ID. To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2023-2024 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.