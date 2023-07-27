HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, announces its 2023-24 season, "Music for You."

The 59th season features five classical Masterworks performances, three dynamic Foothills Pops concerts, four different music genres represented on the Crossroads series, new Discovery Family Concerts, numerous community events, and education concerts.

"This season, our concerts represent not only my varied musical interests, but also the diverse musical tastes in our community. From exceptional artistic experiences on our Masterworks Series to high-quality, fun and family-friendly programming on our Foothills Pops and newly launched Discovery Family Concerts, WPS has something for all people that love live music," said music director Matthew Troy.

The symphony announced two new collaborative partners this season — the Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Museum of Art — to bring the new Discovery Family Concerts and the re-envisioned Crossroads series to life, said Kelly Swindell, executive director.

“We are grateful for the enduring generosity and support of the NC Arts Council, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, the City of Hickory, the NC Community Foundation, as well as our venue partners at Lenoir-Rhyne University, the SALT Block and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, so that we can explore and experience these inspiring music performances together," Swindell said.

2023-24 season highlights include the following:

• Saturday, Sept. 16, Foothills Pops: Disney in Concert — A Dream is a Wish, 7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

• Thursday, Sept. 21, Side/Show, an evening of free, intimate performances presented in partnership with the City of Hickory and the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl, 5:30-8:30 p.m., downtown Hickory

• Saturday, Oct. 21, Masterworks: "Other Worlds," featuring Wu Man, pipa artist, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

• Sunday, Oct. 29, Discovery Family Concert: "Magical Spooktacular," presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center, 3 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

• Thursday, Nov. 2, Crossroads: "Low and Lower," cello/bass duo, presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

• Saturday, Nov. 18, Masterworks: "Romance and Realism," featuring Dmitri Vorobriev, piano, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

• Friday, Dec. 1, Foothills Pops: "Holiday Spectacular," 7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

• Thursday, Jan. 18, Crossroads: Ariel Pocock and Chad E by Jazz Combo, presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

• Friday, Feb. 9, Masterworks: "Carmina Burana" with featured soloists Sequina DuBose, soprano, Daniel Stein, tenor, and David Pershall, baritone. A massive orchestra and huge chorus join forces for Carl Orff’s infamous ode to love, drink, and living life to the fullest. Featuring members of the CVCC Chorus, Hickory Choral Society, Lenoir-Rhyne University A Cappella Choir, and Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

• Thursday, March 7, Masterworks: "Symphonie Fantastique," featuring Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

• Thursday, March 21, Crossroads: KAIA String Quartet, presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art, 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

• Saturday, April 20, Foothills Pops: "Totally Awesome '80s," 7:30 p.m., J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, Lenoir

• Sunday, April 28, Discovery Family Concert: "We are the Champions!" presented in partnership with Catawba Science Center, 3 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

• Thursday, May 2, Crossroads: Hank, Pattie, and The Current, with special guests the WPS Maestro’s Quartet, presented in conjunction with L.A.T.E. hours at Hickory Museum of Art., 7:30 p.m., Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory

• Thursday, May 16, Masterworks: "Landscapes," featuring Amber Ferenz, bassoon, 7:30 p.m., P.E. Monroe Auditorium, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory

The season will also include free master classes, education concerts, and community outreach performances and conversations in Hickory and throughout the greater Catawba Valley. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2023-24 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

Series subscription packages and single tickets are now being sold. Series subscriptions offer up to 15% off the single ticket price and a reservation on your favorite seats. Flex-6 and Flex-10 packages also available.

The WPS Box Office is on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.