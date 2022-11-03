Symphony hosts fiddle, cello duo; poet to appear at Hickory coffee shop

Fiddle and cello duo to perform in Hickory

The Western Piedmont Symphony will welcome the fiddle and cello duo Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas during the next performance of the Chamber Classics concert series on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium in Hickory.

Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and Californian cellist Natalie Haas perform a broad musical experience blending intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.

Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning more than 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits and feature performances on top movie soundtracks including songs from “The Last of the Mohicans” and “Titanic.” In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

Haas, a graduate of The Juilliard School of Music, has performed and recorded with many famous musicians including Mark O’Connor and Natalie MacMaster.

The duo’s debut recording, “Fire & Grace,” won the “Scots Trad Album of the Year” in 2004. Since its release, the two have gone on to record five more critically acclaimed albums that blend a profound understanding of the Scottish tradition with cutting-edge string explorations.

Chamber Classics tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and children. Purchase tickets by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets, calling 828-324-8603 or visiting the symphony’s box office, located on the SALT Block. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Drendel Auditorium is located at 243 Third Ave. NE in Hickory.

Poetry Hickory to feature Alana Dagenhart

Poetry Hickory will feature Charlotte poet, professor and poetry activist, Alana Dagenhart on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory. The poetry night will also have an open mic after Dagenhart reads her poetry.

Dagenhart, professor of English at Johnson & Wales University, is the author of two collections of poetry. Her most recent is “Yellow Leaves,” published earlier this year by Red Hawk Publications.

Dagenhart is also coordinator of the Lena Shull Poetry Book Contest with the N.C. Poetry Society and serves on the board of the Thomas Wolfe Society.

Dagenhart describes herself as a traveler interested in the influence and impact of place on the native and the visitor. She says her recent work highlights connections between her Appalachian roots and the cultural environment and experience of a sojourner in Central America.

For more information or to register for the open mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.

Celebrate National STEAM Day with tiny tech

Families are invited to join the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in the Learning Lab to celebrate National STEAM Day on Nov. 8. Drop in anytime between 3 and 4:30 p.m. for activities featuring Ozobots, Dash & Dot robots and a Lego building station.

This program is recommended for ages 7 and older.

This session takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.