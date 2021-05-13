Symphony concert, theatre productions planned for this weekend

Monette Gentry, played by Pam Farnsworth, is described as a woman who is, “kinda flashy, kinda trash, and a Southern-to-the-bone flirt.” Rounding out the cast is Anne Wepner, who plays in the role of the venue owner Sedalia Ellicott.

“Always A Bridesmaid” is produced by Interstate Foam & Supply and is performed in the McCreary Theatre in the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 South Main Ave. in Newton. Shows are set for May 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 3 p.m.

There will be limited seating in the McCreary Theatre to maintain social distancing. The theater doors will open 30 minutes before the show, and masks are required throughout the show. General seating will be used for this production.

Get your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 or visiting thegreenroomtheatre.org. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60-plus), $14 for students (13-plus), and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.

