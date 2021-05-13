Symphony concert, theatre productions planned for this weekend

Western Piedmont Symphony to hold ‘Comeback Concert’
The Western Piedmont Symphony will return to symphonic music with a Comeback Concert on Saturday, May 15, live at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center and via livestream at 7:30 p.m.
This concert will feature Mozart’s Overture to “Così fan tutte,” Haydn’s Symphony No. 82, “The Bear,” and Joseph Bologne’s Violin Concerto in C Major, featuring violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.
Winner of a Naumburg International Violin Competition Honorarium Prize and featured in the Smithsonian Museum for African-American History, Hall-Tompkins is a violin soloist entrepreneur who has been acclaimed by the New York Times as “the versatile violinist who makes the music come alive,” for her tonal mastery.
Hall-Tompkins has appeared as co-soloist in Carnegie Hall with Glenn Dicterow and conductor Leonard Slatkin in London at Queen Elizabeth Hall, at Lincoln Center, with the symphonies of Baltimore, Dallas, Jacksonville and Oakland, recitals in Paris, New York, Toronto, Washington and Chicago, and festivals of Tanglewood, Ravinia, Santa Fe, France, Germany and Italy.
Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place. Indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. That means there are a limited number of in-person tickets for this event.
Tickets for these concerts are $25 for virtual and $50 for in-person, section A, $40 for in-person, section B, and $30 for in-person, section C. Tickets can be purchased by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets.
This performance is sponsored by the United Arts Council of Catawba County, and the WPS #PlayOn Initiative. Business offices are on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Last chance to see ‘Always a Bridesmaid’ at Green Room
There are four more chances to catch a performance of “Always a Bridesmaid” at the Green Room Community Theatre in Newton.
Callie Cope is back on stage with the role of the bride Kari Ames-Bissette, the daughter of Libby Ruth Ames. The hopelessly romantic Libby Ruth, played by Misty Harrington, always seems to be doing her best to keep the weddings in motion. Libby Ruth makes you love her from the first line.
Adrienne Shea is playing the role of Charlie Collins, who is referred to as an earth nugget who loves to dig in the dirt. Deedra Windgate, played by Sherry Johnson, is a hardball judge who is referred to as a foreign exchange student when she transferred from the state of Connecticut.
Monette Gentry, played by Pam Farnsworth, is described as a woman who is, “kinda flashy, kinda trash, and a Southern-to-the-bone flirt.” Rounding out the cast is Anne Wepner, who plays in the role of the venue owner Sedalia Ellicott.
“Always A Bridesmaid” is produced by Interstate Foam & Supply and is performed in the McCreary Theatre in the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 South Main Ave. in Newton. Shows are set for May 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 3 p.m.
There will be limited seating in the McCreary Theatre to maintain social distancing. The theater doors will open 30 minutes before the show, and masks are required throughout the show. General seating will be used for this production.
Get your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 or visiting thegreenroomtheatre.org. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60-plus), $14 for students (13-plus), and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.
New production kicks off at Hickory Community Theatre
It is 2008, the height of the Great Recession, and the auto industry is devastated. While CEOs and corporate boards attempt to keep their companies afloat, workers down on the line in Detroit wonder how much longer they’ll be able to put food on the table.
That’s the setting for “Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morriseau, the next play in the Hickory Community Theatre’s 72nd season. Performances begin this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday, May 23.
The entire play takes place in the break room at an auto-pressing factory in Detroit. The story involves Faye, who’s been working at the plant for 29 years; Shanita, who’s expecting a baby soon; Dez, who has dreams of opening his own garage; and foreman Reggie, who is struggling with balancing his management role with his loyalty to his co-workers.
Performances of “Skeleton Crew” will be held Thursdays through Saturdays (May 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (May 16 and 23) at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre. Seating is limited in compliance with the governor’s executive order, so advance purchase is strongly recommended. Per the executive order, patrons must wear face coverings at all times while in the building.
Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and can be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.