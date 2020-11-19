Symphony concert, theater production, and more

Symphony to hold live-streamed event

HICKORY — After months of virtual events and restructuring, the Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their first live virtual concert from the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Maestro’s Quintet features Maestro Matthew Troy’s String Quartet and pianist Gregory Knight. This performance features pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Faure’s Piano Quintet in D Minor with Gregory Knight on piano.

Members of the quartet are Dan Skidmore (violin), Angela Allen (violin), Matthew Troy (viola) and J. Alexandra Johnston (cello).

Tickets for this livestream are $25 per stream and can be purchased at WPSymphony.org/Maestros-Quintet. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box ofice hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.

Theater continues 'The Jungle Fun Room' performances

HICKORY — It’s the second and final weekend of the run for Hickory Community Theatre’s regional premiere of “The Jungle Fun Room.”