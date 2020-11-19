Symphony concert, theater production, and more

Symphony to hold live-streamed event
HICKORY — After months of virtual events and restructuring, the Western Piedmont Symphony will hold their first live virtual concert from the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Maestro’s Quintet features Maestro Matthew Troy’s String Quartet and pianist Gregory Knight. This performance features pieces by Mozart, Schubert and Faure’s Piano Quintet in D Minor with Gregory Knight on piano.
Members of the quartet are Dan Skidmore (violin), Angela Allen (violin), Matthew Troy (viola) and J. Alexandra Johnston (cello).
Tickets for this livestream are $25 per stream and can be purchased at WPSymphony.org/Maestros-Quintet. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box ofice hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Theater continues 'The Jungle Fun Room' performances
HICKORY — It’s the second and final weekend of the run for Hickory Community Theatre’s regional premiere of “The Jungle Fun Room.”
“The Jungle Fun Room” is about a quartet of struggling actors in New York who are making the best of it by running kids' birthday parties at the city zoo. Their normal routine takes a crazy turn when they find out that the mother of today’s birthday girl is a famous, Oscar-winning actress. Throw a new guy into the mix and the Jungle Fun Birthday Party gets a little extra wild.
Performances of “The Jungle Fun Room” will be broadcast live and online Thursday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org. Season subscribers may call the box office at 828-328-2283 to reserve tickets. Tickets are $18 for individual streaming and $30 for families or groups.
Storyteller to perform with library
HICKORY — Sign your entire family up to share an exciting performance by nationally renowned storyteller Donna Washington, who will share a live telling of tales for all ages via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m.
Washington is an internationally known, award-winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist, and author. She has been entertaining, educating and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for over 30 years.
This is a free event but space is limited and registration is required. Sign up through the library’s website event calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library by clicking on the Donna Washington event or call the library at 828-304-0500. You will receive an email reminder with log-in information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
