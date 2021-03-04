Symphony concert, theater auditions, and more

You must be available for all performances scheduled for May 7-9 and 14-16. Bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You must be able to attend all of tech week (the week before the show opens), unless in rare emergency cases an exception is approved before being cast by the director.

Auditions will be held in-person in the gallery of The Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave. in Newton. Enter through the front doors of the building on South Main Avenue.

The Green Room is following CDC guidelines for safety. Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing are all required inside the theater at all times. For more information, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.

Arts center to hold painting workshop

HIDDENITE — Painting classes at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center with instructor Heather Friday will begin Tuesday, March 9.

Class will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. This class is for beginners and experienced artists ages high school through adult.