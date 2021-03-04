Symphony concert, theater auditions, and more

Symphony announces upcoming concerts
HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony announces two “Concerts for the Community” to unite through music Saturday, March 6, and Saturday, April 24, at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m.
Each concert will highlight incredible music, covering a wide range of styles that also create many important partnerships related to the music. Thirteen cultural organizations feature as part of these collaborations in pre-recorded videos prior to each piece of music.
Partner organizations for these performances include the Hickory Choral Society, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, Hickory Area Ministers, Green Room Community Theatre, Catawba Valley Camera Club, Hickory Museum of Art, Women’s Resource Center, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, Footcandle Film Society, Greater Hickory International Council and Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts.
Tickets for these concerts are $25 for virtual and $50 for in-person, general admission, and can be purchased by visiting www.WPSymphony.org/Tickets.
If you purchase an in-person ticket for any concert, you are of the understanding that the Western Piedmont Symphony will be operating based on the mass gathering guidelines and policies in place at the time of the concert. If the symphony is unable to have an in-person audience, your ticket will be converted to two virtual tickets.
Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Green Room to hold auditions
NEWTON — Auditions for The Green Room Theatre’s upcoming Southern comedy, “Always A Bridesmaid,” are set for March 7 and 8.
The auditions will be held at the theater at 7 p.m. each evening. You only need to attend one of the audition days.
“Always A Bridesmaid” is a hilarious comedy with four colorful Southern friends bound together by a promise. The promise was made at their senior prom to be in each other’s weddings, no matter what. If laughter, playful sarcasm, interesting costumes and strong women pique your interest, come strut your stuff at the upcoming auditions.
The show is written by the successful comedy writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The director is looking for six female characters: one female, mid to late 20s; four females, late 40s; and one female, 60s. “Always A Bridesmaid” is directed by Jeanne Laws and produced by Interstate Foam & Supply. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No prepared monologues are required.
You must be available for all performances scheduled for May 7-9 and 14-16. Bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You must be able to attend all of tech week (the week before the show opens), unless in rare emergency cases an exception is approved before being cast by the director.
Auditions will be held in-person in the gallery of The Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S. Main Ave. in Newton. Enter through the front doors of the building on South Main Avenue.
The Green Room is following CDC guidelines for safety. Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing are all required inside the theater at all times. For more information, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Arts center to hold painting workshop
HIDDENITE — Painting classes at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center with instructor Heather Friday will begin Tuesday, March 9.
Class will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. This class is for beginners and experienced artists ages high school through adult.
Class instruction will include various techniques using the participants’ choice of either oil or acrylic paint. Emphasis will be placed on improving painting skills, brush control, color mixing, composition and the use of various surfaces. Each student is asked to bring their own materials, as well as choose their own subject matter with Friday instructing, individually.
The cost for the six-week series is $50 for Friends of the Center and $55 for nonmembers. To register, call the center at 828-632-6966. Prepayment is required. Class size is limited to allow for social distancing, and other safety protocols will be in place.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.