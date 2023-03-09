Symphony concert on Saturday

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), presents “Masterworks: Mighty Mahler” featuring Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5” and Bach’s “Orchestral Suite No. 2.”

The concert will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. Bach’s “Orchestral No. 2” will feature principal flutist Laura Stevens.

Masterworks tickets are $25-45. Tickets are $5 for students and people ages 17 or younger. To purchase tickets visit WPSymphony.org/tickets, call 828-324-8603 or visit the box office. The symphony box office is on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, in Hickory.

Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is at 775 Sixth St. NE.

Recreation day in Valdese

The Valdese Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day on Friday. The event will be held at McGalliard Falls Park from 1-5 p.m., and it is free to the public.

The town of Valdese is holding this event as a part of the larger 2023 Year of the Trail initiative taking place across Burke County this weekend and across North Carolina all year long.

The goal of the Outdoor Adaptive Recreation Day is to connect community members with resources that can help them connect or reconnect with outdoor recreation.

Agencies, organizations and businesses from across the state will showcase equipment for adaptive mountain biking, skiing, hunting, fishing, boating and more.

For more information, call Valdese Recreation Director, David Andersen at 828-879-2132 or go online at townofvaldese.com.

McGalliard Falls Park is on Church Street NW, in Valdese.

Poetry night in downtown Hickory

Caroline Cottom, author of “Asylum,” will be the featured reader at Poetry Hickory on Tuesday at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory.

Cottom’s reading will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open mic.

Cottom is a former faculty member at Vanderbilt University and Watkins School of Art & Design in Nashville, Tennessee. Cottom now teaches writing in community settings and online. Her poetry has appeared in numerous journals and anthologies. She has lived and worked in Thailand, Venezuela, Brazil, Fiji, Ecuador and Mexico. She now lives in Greensboro.

The poems in Cottom’s new book describe the landscape of West Tennessee and follow the author’s family from sharecropping on the Mississippi flood plain to Texas and California. The poems also talk about her mother’s, her sister’s and her own struggles to overcome a pattern of generational abuse.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. To reserve a seat or a spot in the open mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.