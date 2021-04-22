Symphony concert, Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, and more

For more information about the CAPC, call 828-465-9296 or visit www.catawbacountycapc.org. For more information about the 2021 Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.

Arts and Heritage Center to celebrate veterans

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center recently announced two events to honor veterans during May as Memorial Day commemorations.

The first event is a Port-A-Pit chicken plate sale. Proceeds will be donated to VetCom to support Alexander County veterans. The plate will include half a chicken by Port-A-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Tea or water will be available for pick-up orders only.

Plates will be picked up on Wednesday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 NC-16 Highway South in Taylorsville. Delivery will be available for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile radius.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Tickets are $10 each. Pre-orders can be made by the public by paying for and picking up tickets at the Lucas Mansion. Tickets will be available until April 27. Call 828-632-6966 for additional information.