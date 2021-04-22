Symphony concert, Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, and more

Western Piedmont Symphony to hold community concert
The Western Piedmont Symphony will perform another “Concert for the Community” performance on Saturday at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m.
This concert will highlight incredible music, covering a wide range of styles that also create many important partnerships related to the music. Six local cultural organizations feature as part of these collaborations in pre-recorded videos prior to each piece of music.
Partner organizations for this performance include the Women’s Resource Center, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, Footcandle Film Society, Greater Hickory International Council and Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts.
Indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, which means there are a very limited number of in-person tickets for this event.
Tickets for these concerts are $25 for virtual and $50 for in-person, general admission, and can be purchased by visiting www.WPSymphony.org/Tickets. Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Concerts for the Community is sponsored by Shurtape Technologies and Vanguard Furniture. Additional support for this concert is provided by Greater Hickory International Council. The digital stream is provided by the Friends of Greg Knight.
Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box office hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Virtual fundraiser planned for this weekend
The Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is preparing for the first Virtual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser on Saturday. The fundraiser includes a silent auction and a to-go meal from Market on Main.
The silent auction portion of the fundraiser is now live online with items added daily. These can be previewed at www.Denim21.GiveSmart.com. Also available are sponsorship opportunities and tickets for a delicious meal provided by Market on Main.
The meal will be available for pick up on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in front of Market on Main. Entertainment for the event will be provided by Men in Black Tie.
The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse. It coordinates the efforts of Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s office.
For more information about the CAPC, call 828-465-9296 or visit www.catawbacountycapc.org. For more information about the 2021 Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.
Arts and Heritage Center to celebrate veterans
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center recently announced two events to honor veterans during May as Memorial Day commemorations.
The first event is a Port-A-Pit chicken plate sale. Proceeds will be donated to VetCom to support Alexander County veterans. The plate will include half a chicken by Port-A-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Tea or water will be available for pick-up orders only.
Plates will be picked up on Wednesday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 NC-16 Highway South in Taylorsville. Delivery will be available for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile radius.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Tickets are $10 each. Pre-orders can be made by the public by paying for and picking up tickets at the Lucas Mansion. Tickets will be available until April 27. Call 828-632-6966 for additional information.
Veterans may pick up their free ticket for one Port-A-Pit chicken plate by coming by the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite now until April 27. Veterans will need to show either veteran’s ID or a DD-214 to receive their free ticket.
The second event is a cookout, which is planned for Saturday, May 15. The cookout is free for veterans and their families. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on The Hiddenite Center’s ballfield with live music by C.J. Ballard, hot dogs and hamburgers, activities for both children and adults, and door prizes.
This event is only for veterans and their families and is not open to the public. Veterans will need to pick up their ticket(s) at the Lucas Mansion and show either DD-214 or Veteran’s ID. Each person in the family will need a ticket. Tickets are available starting April 30 through May 14; however, ticket availability is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so early ticket pick up is encouraged.
Events are coordinated by Tabitha Bodah, Cherry Kilby, with the Alexander County Department of Veterans Affairs, and Hiddenite Center staff. Funding is provided by the Shape Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University. The Sharpe Chair is endowed by R. Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe, founders of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.
For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.