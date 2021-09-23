Symphony announces interim executive director

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony Board of Directors announced that Martha Hill will serve as interim executive director through the end of 2021.

This announcement comes as the current executive director, Ingrid Keller, was recently named as executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Hill has previously served as executive director for the symphony in both interim and official capacities from 2014-2016.

“I am glad that I can help the Western Piedmont Symphony continue offering inspirational music experiences to the community," Hill said. “I look forward to helping Maestro Matthew Troy maintain the organization’s upward trajectory while the search committee focuses on finding the right person to be the next executive director.”

Hill grew up in Marion and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She completed doctoral studies at Columbia University in New York City. After almost two decades as a principal, assistant principal, and director of special programs in Hickory, Hill became the assistant superintendent of Cleveland County Schools in 2008.