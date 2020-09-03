Symphony announcement and upcoming exhibits at Arts Center

Symphony to hold virtual announcement today
HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) and Music Director & Conductor Matthew Troy keep the music playing on in innovative and exciting ways.
On Sept. 3 at noon, WPS will announce plans for their fall programming via YouTube Live. To view this announcement, subscribe to the Western Piedmont Symphony on YouTube and watch for the video. The YouTube link will also be shared on the Western Piedmont Symphony’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as the website: www.WPSymphony.org.
Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory. Office hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
New exhibit to be featured at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — During the months of September and October, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature the work of Eugenie B. Fein in her new exhibit, “Boosting Zest for Life Through Art.”
Located on the second floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion, the gallery is free to visit Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Boosting Zest for Life Through Art” is also the motto of Fein which stems from her belief that life is enhanced when we surround ourselves with art. She is a spirited artist, oil painter and watercolorist who dabbles in calligraphy and book arts.
Growing up in the foothills of North Carolina with beautiful mountain landscapes yet only a short drive to the seashore, Fein can’t remember a time she didn’t paint or draw. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Mars Hill College and studied art and history as well as studio art at Richmond College in London.
The public is invited to a Meet the Artist reception on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Lucas Mansion lawn. The artist will greet visitors, with a limited number admitted into the gallery at a time with social distancing and wearing of masks. Call the Center’s office at 828-632-6966 to schedule your arrival.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Arts Center announces new Emerging Artists exhibit
HIDDENITE — During the months of September and October, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space will feature the photography of Katherine Hedrick.
Hedrick is a 23-year-old photographer from Statesville. She loves traveling, trying new things, and gaining inspiration from the beauty around her — with the beach her go-to place for inspiration. As a retail store manager, she finds photography a stress reliever and creative outlet.
The exhibit is on display on the third floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. All Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.