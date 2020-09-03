Symphony announcement and upcoming exhibits at Arts Center

Located on the second floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion, the gallery is free to visit Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Boosting Zest for Life Through Art” is also the motto of Fein which stems from her belief that life is enhanced when we surround ourselves with art. She is a spirited artist, oil painter and watercolorist who dabbles in calligraphy and book arts.

Growing up in the foothills of North Carolina with beautiful mountain landscapes yet only a short drive to the seashore, Fein can’t remember a time she didn’t paint or draw. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Mars Hill College and studied art and history as well as studio art at Richmond College in London.

The public is invited to a Meet the Artist reception on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Lucas Mansion lawn. The artist will greet visitors, with a limited number admitted into the gallery at a time with social distancing and wearing of masks. Call the Center’s office at 828-632-6966 to schedule your arrival.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

Arts Center announces new Emerging Artists exhibit