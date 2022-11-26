Sweetpotatoes taste great and are quite nutritious

We honor our state bird, the cardinal, our state flower, the dogwood, and our state tree, the pine. But what we should really be getting excited about is our state vegetable!

North Carolina is the No. 1 producer of this amazing vegetable, producing more than 50% of the nation’s entire supply. It is the wondrous, tasty, versatile, beloved, nutritious and downright delicious sweetpotato.

Less than 20 years ago the sweetpotato industry was really suffering in North Carolina. We needed a variety that could produce marketable sweetpotatoes consistently, and our old standby varieties were failing to do so in North Carolina. But then, in 1997, NC State University plant breeders came out with the Covington sweetpotato variety. As a result, we now far out produce any other state, and the sweetpotato is our No. 1 produced vegetable.

The sweetness of a sweetpotato makes it a real treat in so many ways. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and marshmallows are all winners when cooking sweetpotatoes. You can use them in pancakes, casseroles, soups, muffins, fries, pies, and so much more. Sweetpotatoes are full of fiber, a good source of potassium and the antioxidants beta carotene and vitamin C. What is not to love? Even the green stems and leaves of sweetpotato plants are cooked and eaten in some cultures, and they are just delicious.

Of course, sweetpotatoes are stars at the holidays, but they can be great all year around, too. But be sure to store them right. No refrigerators, please. Refrigerators bring on hard centers and can ruin the taste. Just keep them for up to two weeks in a cool, dry, well-ventilated container. A dry basement or root cellar away from heat sources is actually the best.

Besides tasting great, being very versatile, and nutritious, the mighty sweetpotato is also a vegetable that will give you some conversation-starting material around the holiday table, especially if you need a distraction from all the fork pointing and shouting about election outcomes and which of the current politicians are really space aliens. Just as the conversation crescendos, and before food is thrown … stand up, and boldly shout … “None of you have ever eaten a yam!”

The stunned response of your family to your apparent loss of your mind should quell the political vitriol for just long enough to change the subject. The “discussion” that follows your declaration will leave you with an opportunity to educate, prove you are right, and show some love for our state vegetable.

Believe it or not, can labels have been fibbing to you your whole life as you have probably never seen or eaten a yam. For marketing reasons, long ago, orange sweetpotatoes were labeled “yams,” just to differentiate from Northern white sweetpotatoes. But they are not yams. Yams are a very different root and plant altogether. True yams can be from the size of a baseball up to 5 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds. Skins may be dark brown or light pink with white, yellow, purple, or pink insides. They are starchy, not sweet, and around 95% of them are produced in Western Africa and are imported in limited quantities here.

Someone at the table is going to run to the pantry or trash and pull out a “yam can” and shake it at you to prove you wrong, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is on your side, and requires, by law, that “yam” can labels also include the term “sweetpotato” somewhere. They do that because sweetpotatoes are what is really in the can, despite the label. So, have your cousin, or in-law, or whomever challenges you with a can, look at the label. They will find “sweetpotato” written somewhere, at the least in the ingredients.

Another little controversy that might be bothering you by now is the spelling of the word “sweetpotato.” You probably think I’m wrong, don’t you? Well, here is my justification.

“Sweetpotato” is, without doubt, for real, officially one word in North Carolina. This should provide some nice lively controversy at the holiday table as well. If you run to your favorite dictionary, amazingly, you will find “sweetpotato” spelled wrong. That’s a bold but true statement for me to make. Popular errors die slowly, and for some reason, the correct spelling is not catching on very well.

Since 1989, much of the sweetpotato industry has considered the name as a single word. Then in 2019, the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission asked the N.C. State General Assembly to officially change the antiquated spelling of “sweet potato” to “sweetpotato.” They did it, and it has been that way ever since for North Carolina, and we are, by far, the leading producers.

The change was made for the sake of good science. By naming conventions, a “sweet potato” as two words would signify a potato that is sweet. But “sweetpotato” as one word, would mean that it is just a name, without connection to potatoes. Potatoes are underground stems, while sweetpotatoes are underground roots. Sweetpotatoes are related to morning glories, while potatoes are related to tomatoes.

They are not at all variations of the same thing. They are each their own thing. So don’t point your fork at me across the table, please. I spelled the word right.

I hope this gives you some good holiday table discussion and distraction if necessary.

Here is the current favorite sweetpotato recipe of the Catawba County Extension office:

Roasted Sweetpotatoes and Apples

Ingredients

● 1½ pounds sweetpotatoes, carrots or parsnips (or a mix), peeled or unpeeled.

● 2 firm apples or pears, such as Pink Lady or Bartlett, or a mix. A tart crisp apple is best for this recipe.

● 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup. I use part local sorghum and part maple syrup.

● 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

● Salt

● Generous pinch of red-pepper flakes

Directions

● Step 1

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Halve the vegetables lengthwise, then cut each piece lengthwise into ½-inch-thick wedges. If pieces are long, cut crosswise into 4-or-so-inch lengths. Quarter the fruit lengthwise through the stem, then core to remove seeds. (They will cook faster, so leave them in quarters)

● Step 2

Toss the roots and fruits on a sheet pan with the honey, olive oil and a generous sprinkling of salt. Spread into an even layer and roast until tender and browned in spots, 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with red-pepper flakes. Serve warm or at room temperature.