Ten little bakers-in-the-making, all wearing aprons, lined up to wash their hands Monday morning in Maiden at Mae’s Market as they prepared to make cupcakes.

The group is the first class of kids that bakery owner Asia Magness and her employees will teach the ins and outs of baking as a part of a three-day summer baking camp.

She started out baking treats for her corporate job’s snack days. That eventually turned into what is now a bakery that has been open for five years.

“When I turned 21, I was fixing my first Thanksgiving at home, at my house, and there was this lady advertising cakes,” Magness said. The cakes cost more than Magness was willing to pay at the time. She said she thought to herself, “I bet I could do this.”

Magness started looking at recipes and tried them out. “Some of them were epic fails,” Magness said with a laugh. “My pound cake got stuck in the pan.”

“My brothers were like, ‘These are really good, you just gotta figure out how to get it out of the pan,’” Magness said.

Magness eventually crafted her perfect recipe. She said she can specialize depending on the desired flavor of the pound cake.

Magness said she has always wanted to host a baking camp for kids but in her previous location she didn’t have the space or the crew.

She did everything on her own at first. “I baked. I was the barista, the cashier, I scooped ice cream,” Magness said.

Now, Magness has her daughter Taylor Welch plus Alexis Hendrix, Kat Poole and Chloe Upah to help her run the bakery as well as the kids summer camp.

Magness led Monday’s class, helping campers put on aprons and get to work whisking the cake batter together. It was all hands on deck, with each employee helping a group of campers.

Baker Chloe Upah handed eggs to each camper to crack into the cake mixture, watching to make sure they washed their hands afterward.

“You gotta keep clean, you wash your dishes,” Magness said as one of the lessons she wants to teach the campers.

Cake decorator Kat Poole showed brother and sister Zane Lee and Zoe Lee the proper way to whisk the ingredients inside each of their bowls.

Bakery employee Alexis Hendrix helped campers Lailah Beach and Clara Dellinger scoop cupcake batter into each liner-filled tin for baking.

Upah, who makes a lot of the bakery’s breads, was scheduled to lead the second day of camp and teach campers how to make their own pizza dough.

The camp concluded with students attempting to make a 6-inch, double-layer cake with unique designs.

Campers get to take home and enjoy their creations they made in the bakery’s kitchen.

“I hope that it maybe inspires some little bakers or pastry chefs and that it helps them find a love for something they like to do,” Magness said.

Magness said she was able to cook a full-course meal by the age of 14 due to working with her mother and great-grandmother in the kitchen.

She said she now has four of her own kids who like to help in the bakery and around the kitchen at home.

“I love kids, and I like to be able to help and give back to my community,” Magness said. “I hope it helps somebody figure out what they may want to do in life.”