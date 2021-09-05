Sweet lesson: Writer gets a taste of beekeeping

Tom oversees a total of seven hives. Each has a queen, whose personality and the chemicals she releases set the tone for how her bees behave. All bees become anxious, however, when someone opens their hive. The workers’ No. 1 priority, said Tom, is protecting the hive.

With me standing by, Tom opened his oldest hive, one that houses around 20,000 bees. He pulled out medium-size frames to show me what the bees were up to. They all seemed to be tending cells. That’s where they deposit honey. Many were already capped, meaning the bees had completed the filling stage and had sealed the cells with wax.

What begins as nectar from flowers, trees and clover ends up as honey due to a process the bees go through. I won’t go into all that, but it has to do with enzymes from the bees and doing stuff to make sure the final honey contains just the right amount of moisture before it’s preserved in the cells.

“They’re in the dormant period,” said Tom about the bees’ activities. “The dearth. They’re not bringing in nectar.” That part of the season is over.

“They let the hive die down,” Tom continued. “No reproducing now.” Honeybees, other than the queen, live 42 days. Queens live up to six years.