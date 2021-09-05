Sweet lesson: Writer gets a taste of beekeeping

If you haven’t been to the Hickory American Legion Fair yet and plan to go, stop by the building that has beekeepers in it. You’ll find Tom Hopkins of Hoppy’s Bees. He loves to talk about beekeeping, the benefits of raw honey, and the importance of protecting honeybees, which play a critical role in the food chain.
I spent a recent morning with Tom and his wife Randa at their Mountain View home. Tom has honeybee hives in his backyard. He also has some hives on a friend’s property in Burke County. I didn’t go to see the Burke County bees. Probably a good thing since Tom said they have unpleasant attitudes. Tom explained that bees not only know which hive is theirs, but each hive develops its own personality and habits.
Fortunately, the Mountain View bees are fairly easygoing, especially since Tom helped me into some extra beekeeper’s clothes he has, and we both got up close and personal with his bees.
We wore loose-fitting pants with our shirts tucked in, ventilated beekeeper jackets that have connected veils we secured over our faces and heads, and gloves. Tom said he got sloppy early on in his beekeeping work and didn’t protect himself correctly. “[The bees] educated me,” he reported. “Thirteen stings in less than 10 minutes.”
Into one of the hives Tom directed a little smoke from a pine-straw-filled smoker he’d ignited. He said it blocks the worker bees, which are all females by the way, from smelling the queen’s pheromones, resulting in less hostile workers. “Usually,” Tom added.
Tom oversees a total of seven hives. Each has a queen, whose personality and the chemicals she releases set the tone for how her bees behave. All bees become anxious, however, when someone opens their hive. The workers’ No. 1 priority, said Tom, is protecting the hive.
With me standing by, Tom opened his oldest hive, one that houses around 20,000 bees. He pulled out medium-size frames to show me what the bees were up to. They all seemed to be tending cells. That’s where they deposit honey. Many were already capped, meaning the bees had completed the filling stage and had sealed the cells with wax.
What begins as nectar from flowers, trees and clover ends up as honey due to a process the bees go through. I won’t go into all that, but it has to do with enzymes from the bees and doing stuff to make sure the final honey contains just the right amount of moisture before it’s preserved in the cells.
“They’re in the dormant period,” said Tom about the bees’ activities. “The dearth. They’re not bringing in nectar.” That part of the season is over.
“They let the hive die down,” Tom continued. “No reproducing now.” Honeybees, other than the queen, live 42 days. Queens live up to six years.
We examined some other hives and then headed inside Tom’s house. Boy, was I ever happy to pull that outfit off and return to air conditioning. While we’d looked at the hives, sweat had poured down my face. Because of the veil, which was zipped to the front of my jacket, I couldn’t swipe the perspiration away. I appreciated all the protection. Not a single honeybee got me. But, beekeeping and all it entails make for a really hot summertime job. My admiration and appreciation for beekeepers went up many notches.
Inside the Honey Shop, the place in Tom’s house where he goes through the process of draining the cells and filling bottles with honey, I asked Tom for a little history.
He’s been a beekeeper eight seasons, “which is seven years,” he pointed out. After Tom retired in 2012 from his IT manager’s position at Saft, a battery manufacturer in Valdese, he was enjoying a beer with fellow Saft retiree John Lundeen at the Olde Hickory Tap Room when John started talking about becoming a beekeeper.
“About six months later, in the fall, I saw an ad in the Hickory paper for the Catawba Valley Beekeepers Association for their bee school,” said Tom, adding that the class is taught annually at the Catawba County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension and that people from the beekeepers’ association serve as instructors. “So I took that [class], and the first year was a complete disaster. I lost the hive in a couple of months.” It was not the fault of those who’d taught him, Tom suggested.
Tom said North Carolina is the best state in which to be a beekeeper due to all the support, leadership, help and information from N.C. State University’s beekeeping program. In particular, they’re willing to work with any beekeeper, no matter the scale of his or her operation. When Tom lost the hive, he called the regional bee inspector, “and he came right over,” said Tom.
The inspector told Tom he was doing everything right, that bee hives die for seemingly no reason. “His advice,” said Tom, “was, ‘Next year, get two hives.’” Because, Tom explained, “if both hives are doing the same thing, you’re probably doing everything OK. That’s the best advice I ever got.”
After the heavy nectar flow ends and the bees stop foraging, Tom waits three weeks and then harvests the honey. “I want the honey to be as dry as possible,” he explained. “The third weekend of July is when I do it.” Tom added that honey with 18% or less moisture won’t ferment.
Tom follows John Lundeen’s extraction procedure. Friends and family help with the process. Tom pulls out a frame, brushes off the bees, and hands the frame to a second person who takes it to a box sitting in the bed of Tom’s pickup truck. The person brushes off more bees, slides the top off the box, places the frame inside, and slides the cover back on. This continues until the box is full of frames.
The rest of the work takes place in the Honey Shop.
A hot knife is used to cut the caps off. Then the frames go into an extractor, “which is like a washing machine on spin dry,” said Tom. The machine spins five to 10 minutes, the honey passing through a strainer as it enters a bucket.
Tom lets the honey settle, so the foam diminishes, and then pours the honey into a bucket that has a tap at the bottom. At this point, Tom’s ready to fill bottles. From six producing hives this year, he harvested 420 pounds of honey.
Finally, Tom sells the honey. He has 40 or so regular customers. “And that’s it until next year,” he said. Tom harvests once per year. Some beekeepers, especially those with many hives, harvest a second time in the fall.
Tom offers a print-out of information to his honey buyers. It covers a variety of topics, including a description of raw honey: “no additives or processing.”
“The best honey to buy is raw honey,” Tom emphasized. “The best place to buy it is from a local beekeeper. That is the purest and best-tasting honey, and it supports the efforts to expand the bee population.”
