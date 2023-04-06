HICKORY — The Survivors of Loss to Suicide Hickory Support Group will meet on Saturday, April 15, from 9-10 a.m. at St Stephens Library, 3225 Springs Road, NE.
The group offers support for families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Each session will focus on a different topic on the complicated grief that comes from losing someone to suicide. The group is open to teens and adults.
New members will have time at the beginning of each group to share their story if they feel they want to. This group is for anyone whose loss has occurred recently or decades ago, as those at different stages all have wisdom to share. The group provides support for all those who have been expected to have “moved on by now,” and gives participants a place to shed tears with others who know moving on may never happen and that’s OK.
For more information, email Leisa Bentley at leisabentley@charter.net or call 828-234-5822.