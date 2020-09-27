Survivor says she refused to let breast cancer bring her down

Harris said the chemotherapy she is taking is nicknamed “The Red Devil.” “I’m not rushing these treatments, but I’m hoping that I can breeze through it,” she said.

No matter what life has thrown at Harris, she has maintained a positive outlook. “Five years ago, I lost my daughter to suicide. Now, five years later, I’m diagnosed with cancer. My mom has always told me that if God brings you to it, he’ll bring you through it. And I believe that,” she said. “I refuse to let cancer bring me down.”

Harris credits her support system — family, friends and church family — with supporting her during her battle with breast cancer. “My husband has been phenomenal during this time; my mom has been with me; my best friend has been by my side since day one,” she said.

“My pastor recently did a sermon about not looking back, and that taught me that I shouldn’t look back at what happened in June. I want to look to the future, at being cancer-free,” she said. “The people who have supported me are what's given me the motivation to keep going.”

Question: What is something you’ve learned from your journey with breast cancer?