Survivor says she refused to let breast cancer bring her down

Latoya Harris learned she had Stage 2 invasive carcinoma breast cancer this summer during her first mammogram.
“I just started crying,” Harris said. “That was my first-ever mammogram, and I was told then that I had breast cancer?”
Harris knew it was time to begin having regular mammograms after she turned 40 a few years ago. “They tell you to get one after you turn 40, and I had planned on getting one this past March,” she said. Then the pandemic hit.
In March, Harris noticed a small lump had formed in one of her breasts. Pandemic or not, she had a gut feeling that she needed to get a mammogram quickly. “I finally got one in June,” she said. “I thought it was a cyst, but (the doctor) had me come back in for a biopsy and ultrasound.”
After the results came back, Harris was called back to Catawba Valley Imaging Center. “The doctor told me that if (the lump) had been a little deeper, I wouldn’t have felt it,” she said. “So I’m very thankful that I was able to feel it when I did.”
The cancer in Harris’ breast and lymph nodes was removed in July. She is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments to lessen the chances of it coming back. “My first chemo session was horrible,” she admitted. “I was so sick and weak; my taste buds are all messed up.”
Harris said the chemotherapy she is taking is nicknamed “The Red Devil.” “I’m not rushing these treatments, but I’m hoping that I can breeze through it,” she said.
No matter what life has thrown at Harris, she has maintained a positive outlook. “Five years ago, I lost my daughter to suicide. Now, five years later, I’m diagnosed with cancer. My mom has always told me that if God brings you to it, he’ll bring you through it. And I believe that,” she said. “I refuse to let cancer bring me down.”
Harris credits her support system — family, friends and church family — with supporting her during her battle with breast cancer. “My husband has been phenomenal during this time; my mom has been with me; my best friend has been by my side since day one,” she said.
“My pastor recently did a sermon about not looking back, and that taught me that I shouldn’t look back at what happened in June. I want to look to the future, at being cancer-free,” she said. “The people who have supported me are what's given me the motivation to keep going.”
Question: What is something you’ve learned from your journey with breast cancer?
“The word ‘cancer’ is not a death sentence. (People) hear the word ‘cancer’ and immediately think they’re going to die. That’s not it. I’ve learned to trust God and have faith because that’s the only way you’re going to get through it.”
Q: What advice would you give to others battling breast cancer?
“Trust God. Don’t give up. Cancer is not a death sentence, but it’s serious. I would advise everyone my age to go get checked as often as they can. I would tell anyone to go get checked out. And don’t stop there — get yearly mammograms.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.