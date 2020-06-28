Survey measures value of Catawba County Libraries

NEWTON – The Catawba County Library strives to be the community’s place to connect, explore, and grow and to empower lives and build community by bringing people, information, and ideas together. Each year, the library takes time to measure how effectively it is reaching its goals through a simple survey. This year’s survey is only two questions aimed at determining the value of Catawba County libraries.
All community members are invited to participate in this survey to share how they feel about their public libraries. The survey can be accessed through the library’s homepage at www.catawbacountync.gov/library. There are no right or wrong answers, and all responses are confidential.
The survey will be available online or in person at any library location through Tuesday, June 30.
For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.
