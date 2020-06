'Supreme Teacher;' West Hickory Baptist music director Jim Dellinger retires after 20 years with church, 60 years in church music

On how he was to became the church’s music director:

I got snookered.

I had directed the Carolina Moonlighers for several years. That’s a barbershop group in town, it’s an old group.

And Dale Propst had reached a point in his life where he needed a break, and he’d been the main guy. He asked if I would take it over for a while and I did.

While I was doing that I got to know a lot of the fellows that sang in the group and one of the men’s name was Keith Mull. He was an incredible bass singer and he attended at this church.

And so Keith dropped my name to the committee that was looking for someone.

Then Dale Starnes, who was the chairman of that committee came to me and said, “Jim, I’d like to talk to you about covering for the church. We’ve just started looking for a minister of music and we need someone to kind of hold the fort until we can find that person."

He said, "It’d probably be about two, three months and we’ll have it covered."

So I started doing it and that was the end of it. Never heard anything more. That’s what I did for 20 years.