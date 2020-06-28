'Supreme Teacher;' West Hickory Baptist music director Jim Dellinger retires after 20 years with church, 60 years in church music

So I sort of found a niche that I was filling and my dad was absolutely amazed that this was something I kept on doing because he liked his country and western.

He had a car dealership and he actually would go up into the North and pick up cars and come back.

One time he came back from up in Maryland and he had a little harmonica and a how-to book. He says, "Here, if you want to learn to do something that I can appreciate, go back and work on that a little bit."

I took the challenge, went back in the room there and I learned to play a bunch of little pieces in about maybe an hour, hour-and-a half. I came back and played them for him.

He said, "Hand me that thing." To that moment I didn’t even know he played anything.

He took that harmonica, got all of my slobber out of it, picked it up and began to play. I mean, it was jazzy, had the vibrato on the side and all this stuff.

He handed it back to me and says, "You’ve got a lot of work to do."

On what he’s enjoyed the most in his music and teaching career:

My greatest joy is seeing somebody’s eyes light up when they catch onto something.