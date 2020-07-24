Support group designed for bereaved parents

NEWTON — For many who have lost a child, the feelings of overwhelming sadness are made more intense
by feelings of isolation, realizing that those around us have not, and probably will not, share this experience.
Carolina Caring is offering an online support group entitled Grief in Balance: Loss of a Child to help guide you along your natural grief journey. The group is offered on Tuesday, July 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 1-2 p.m. or Aug. 11 from 7-8 p.m. and is led by counselors who have also lost a child.
Registration is required for this Zoom group and instructions for participating will be provided. Call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201 to sign up or send an email to wspurling@carolinacaring.org.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org
