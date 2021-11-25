 Skip to main content
Supply drive will benefit Safe Harbor
Supply drive will benefit Safe Harbor

HICKORY — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be collecting supplies for Safe Harbor from Dec. 1-17.

Items such as toiletries, household paper goods, and cleaning supplies can be brought in during library hours and placed at The Giving Tree. For a complete list of items needed, visit or call the library or visit its Facebook page. Donations can also be brought directly to Safe Harbor Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Safe Harbor’s Chloe Waldrop Taylor Renewal Center, 112 Second Ave., SE, Hickory..

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.

