Superheroes welcome students on first day

Summer is over, and students are back full-time across Catawba County.
Monday marked the start of classes at Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.
At Jenkins Elementary School, students jumped for joy as they were greeted by eight players from the Lenoir-Rhyne University football team, Batman and the school mascot, Super Bobcat, as they got out of their cars. As they walked into the school, they were greeted by Spider-Man, who stood on the roof of the school’s main entrance.
The school started the superhero-themed, first-day-of-school tradition two years ago, principal Calandra Davis said. Last year, due to COVID-19, the players and superheroes weren’t able to celebrate with the kids, but this year they went all out. The school plans to continue doing it every year to get kids excited.
“Our goal here is to make it as normal and as safe as possible. At Jenkins, I always say we are a fabulous school because I believe that you are what you say you are,” Davis said. “I expect to exude that and push it all throughout my school and so we had a big opening because we plan on having a big year.”
Jennie Handy, a kindergarten teacher at Jenkins Elementary, is the wife of Spider-Man, also known as Keith Handy.
“We just love superheroes, so we already had the Spider-Man costume. When we started the PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Support) program with superheroes, I said: ‘My husband has an outfit. Would you like for him to be on the roof when the kids come in?’” Handy said. “And so that’s what we did. The kids were like, ‘Oh, my goodness, Spider-Man is here!’”
The Lenoir-Rhyne athletes were excited to greet the children as they arrived for their first day. They gave high-fives and fist-bumps to every kid they helped out of a car.
The football players would jump, laugh and yell along with the kids, as they noticed Batman and Super Bobcat.
According to Tanner Hardy, Lenoir-Rhyne’s director of player personnel, the university tries its best to stay active within the Hickory community, especially with the local school systems. Over the last year, the athletes held virtual reading sessions as part of their community outreach since COVID-19 made it difficult to visit schools in person.
“Hickory has given so much to me and the team. The community is so important,” Grayson Willingham, a senior football player at LR, said. “To come out and give back, especially being here for these kids for their first day is pretty important. It’s special.”
Teachers and the children are excited to be back in the classrooms learning face to face. The school plans to celebrate all week with a superhero-themed spirit week, and it plans to have several spirit weeks throughout the year to keep things “vibrant and happy” for the kids, Davis said.
“It is wonderful, I feel like I have my school back. It’s a happy thing,” Davis said. “When we did sneak-peek even though everybody was in masks it felt like the old Jenkins and I am so happy about that.”
The first day of school went smoothly for Catawba County Schools, according to Superintendent Matt Stover. Students and teachers are all excited to be back at school full time.
“It is a joy visiting each school this week,” Stover said. “You can see and feel the excitement in our staff and students.”
Newton-Conover Schools also had an easy start to the school year, according to Superintendent Aron Gabriel. Gabriel said he is thankful for the hard work of school staff members across the district for their dedication to making the start of school as exciting as possible.
“It was evident that our buildings were surging with the energy of staff and students who were eager to get the school year underway,” Gabriel said. “We are excited to have our students present for in-person learning and hope that we are able to continue in that manner.”