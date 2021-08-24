Superheroes welcome students on first day

Summer is over, and students are back full-time across Catawba County.

Monday marked the start of classes at Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

At Jenkins Elementary School, students jumped for joy as they were greeted by eight players from the Lenoir-Rhyne University football team, Batman and the school mascot, Super Bobcat, as they got out of their cars. As they walked into the school, they were greeted by Spider-Man, who stood on the roof of the school’s main entrance.

The school started the superhero-themed, first-day-of-school tradition two years ago, principal Calandra Davis said. Last year, due to COVID-19, the players and superheroes weren’t able to celebrate with the kids, but this year they went all out. The school plans to continue doing it every year to get kids excited.

“Our goal here is to make it as normal and as safe as possible. At Jenkins, I always say we are a fabulous school because I believe that you are what you say you are,” Davis said. “I expect to exude that and push it all throughout my school and so we had a big opening because we plan on having a big year.”

Jennie Handy, a kindergarten teacher at Jenkins Elementary, is the wife of Spider-Man, also known as Keith Handy.