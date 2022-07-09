 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunflowers bloom in Carolina Caring community

sunflowers

Staff members Chastity Logan, Andrea Haas, Kelly Tate and Ben Dungan are shown with sunflowers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has been working on a special project for staff to make them smile.

Ben Dungan, Carolina Caring Foundation’s Director of Grants and Database Administration, is a talented horticulturist. With his help, along with Grief Counselor Andrea Haas, Volunteer Coordinator Chastity Logan, and Vice President of Community Relations Kelly Tate, the nonprofit recently planted sunflower seeds at its Newton campus and are now seeing these beautiful flowers bloom.

Carolina Caring’s Director of Community Relations, the Rev. Sandi Hood, recently shared a sermon about sunflowers, explaining that when a sunflower is young, it turns itself to the east, ready to catch the sun’s first rays in the morning. But it does not just stay there. It continues to turn throughout the day, following the light of the sun. When darkness falls, it again turns itself to the east, ready and waiting for the sun to appear the next day.

“Everyone needs encouragement from time to time,” says Chastity Logan. “We hope the sunflowers on our campus will represent encouragement to all and remind them that they have the strength to continue to spread light and love throughout our community and beyond.”

