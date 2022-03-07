Sunday wreck on US 321 sends three to hospital; driver issued red light citation

A two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 321 sent three people, including a driver, to the hospital, a Hickory Police Department accident report says.

A 2018 Toyota was traveling north at 45 mph on U.S. Highway 321 when it collided with a 2017 Nissan at Old Lenoir Road NW. The Nissan was traveling at 10 mph.

The driver of the Nissan told police he started to turn left from Old Lenoir Road onto U.S. Highway 321 when the light turned green, the report says. The driver of the Toyota, Rebecca Biddy, told police she had a green light.

A witness agreed with the Nissan driver that the light was green on the Old Lenoir Road NW side, the police report says.

Biddy was issued a red light violation citation.

Biddy and two passengers in the Toyota were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

