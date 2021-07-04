Summer theater camp offered in Morganton

MORGANTON — A summer theater camp for children is being offered for the first time at CoMMA. The camp is for children ages 3 to 14, and will run daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday July 26 through Friday, July 30.

The five-day camp for kids will explore theatrical skills, projection, stage presence, character development, singing, and dance. The week will culminate with all students in a performance of “Adventures with Aesop” on the stage at CoMMA at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30. There will not be a charge for the performance.

Age groups are 3 to 6; 7 to 10; and 11 to 14 with a maximum of 10 students per age group. Applications are taken on a first-come basis. The cost is $50 per student, with an $85 maximum for two siblings.

Acting teachers for the camp are Susan Cato-Chapman, Derek Long and Meredith Potter. Dance teacher will be Kesha Nichols and vocals Marny Pritchard.

To obtain an application, camp rules, and bios on each teacher, go to commaonline.org. For more information, call 433-7469. Application deadline is July 19.

“This is such a great opportunity for kids and one we hope will become an annual event," said Sharon Jablonski, CoMMA director.

CoMMA is located at 401 S. College Street, Morganton.