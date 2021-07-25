 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer on the Square series to conclude
0 Comments

Summer on the Square series to conclude

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announced the Shake Down band's performance on Friday, Aug. 13, as the final Summer on the Square concert for 2021. Shakedown will play from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn at the entrance to the courthouse in downtown Taylorsville.

Bring your chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes for this  free event. Food trucks are scheduled to provide sandwiches, ice cream and snow cones. Classic car owners are invited to bring their antique and classic cars for a commemorative cruise around Taylorsville. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert