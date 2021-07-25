Summer on the Square series to conclude

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announced the Shake Down band's performance on Friday, Aug. 13, as the final Summer on the Square concert for 2021. Shakedown will play from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn at the entrance to the courthouse in downtown Taylorsville.

Bring your chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes for this free event. Food trucks are scheduled to provide sandwiches, ice cream and snow cones. Classic car owners are invited to bring their antique and classic cars for a commemorative cruise around Taylorsville. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.