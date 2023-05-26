Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — You won’t want to miss Hickory Public Library's lineup of special performers this June as part of the Summer Learning Program. Throughout the summer, the library system will have performers that will engage you in storytelling, science experiments, music, and more.

The following performances are planned at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

• Tales and Songs with Sharon Clarke will be presented at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. Clarke will use her magical storytelling and engaging folk music to teach children about the world, new ideas, and the magic of books. No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

• Talewise: Science Heroes Saving the Earth Together will be presented at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Get ready for science experiments. In this action-packed story, two unlikely heroes work together to save their town (and the planet) from a super-polluting mastermind. Throughout the adventure, volunteers will help the performer conduct exciting science experiments that bring this story to life. No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

• All Together Tales with Hickory Police Department will be presented at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. Meet Officer Null for a special community helper's story time with Hickory Police Department. We will have stories, a cool police car to check out, songs, and more. No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

• All Together Tales with Hickory Fire Department will be presented at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Hear stories, check out a cool fire truck, and meet Pluggie, the fire department's special helper in this special story time with Hickory Fire Department. No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.

• Big Bang Boom will be presented at 10 a.m. on Friday, | June 30. Big Bang Boom, a kindie rock band, will present a fun and family-friendly rock concert suitable for even the youngest rock stars in the family. No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 75.