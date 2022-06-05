Summer learning program includes all ages

HICKORY — Why should kids get to have all the fun? Summer learning at Hickory Public Library provides all ages with opportunities to learn and win prizes.

From now until Aug. 15, the theme of “Ocean of Possibilities” encourages exploration in books, ideas, and information. Adults can track their reading and activities through Beanstack or with a paper copy picked up from the library. Beanstack is available on the web and as an app from Apple and Google Play store. You can access Hickory’s beanstack at https://hickorync.beanstack.org/reader365. For help using Beanstack, stop by the reference desk at the library.

Adult summer readers have the opportunity to win prizes that support local businesses. After completing a badge in the program, participants can pick a gift card from select businesses. Complete more badges and earn raffle tickets to win one of the grand prizes, both valued at $90.

The library sends a special thank you to all the businesses that sponsored prizes for the summer learning program: Smallcakes Cupcakery, Hatch Sandwich Bar, Carolina Theater, Circus Hall of Cream, Waterbean Coffee, Life Doesn’t Succ, Taste Full Beans, The Majestic Mulberry, Bottega, Mud Mamas Studio, Wild Birds Unlimited, and The Untamed Daisy Soap Co.

Check out the calendar of events for adult programs that support learning, wellness, creativity, and connection. Visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, call 828-304-0500 for Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block; and Ridgeview Branch Library, located at 706 First St. SW, call 828-345-6037. All library programs are free and open to the public.