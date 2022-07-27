 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer interns create historical exhibit of artist

Interns Lilly Underwood, left, and Sydney Ball work on exhibit.

HICKORY — The Historical Association of Catawba County will present a new exhibit on the life and artwork of renowned local artist Phillip Moose. 

The exhibit will open from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Harper House / Hickory History Center at 310 N Center St. in Hickory.

The exhibit has been prepared by summer interns Sydney Ball from the University of Kentucky, and Lilly Underwood from North Carolina State University. The two students have spent the summer at Harper House and the Hickory History Center searching through copious amounts of artifacts about Phillip Moose and they have compiled a life story about the artist to share with Catawba County residents.

Moose was born in Newton, and following his art education, taught art at Davidson College and Queens College. Moose was an avid traveler and painted all over the world from Europe to South America, to Asia and the Middle East. The numerous awards and grants that he received throughout his career facilitated many of those trips.

Moose spent summers in a second home in Blowing Rock,  where he eventually retired. Painting was Moose’s tool for self-expression. According to his two sisters and his close friends, Moose was “shy, soft-spoken, gentle, but most of all, modest.”

Moose won several awards, including the Pulitzer Award for Art in 1949 and two Fulbright scholarships. His accolades were listed on his resume, but he never talked about them. Instead, Moose let his paintings speak for him. He traveled the world and painted everywhere he went. His vibrant use of colors lift his landscapes right off the canvas, expressing how he saw the beauty of the natural world.

