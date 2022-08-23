Summer concert series continues in Valdese

VALDESE — Skate Rink Jukebox will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Valdese. Dance the night away to a wide variety of hits as the popular band keeps the party going on Temple Field. Bring a chair or blanket.

The summer concert series takes place every Friday night in Valdese behind the Old Rock School on Temple Field from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Concerts are free to the public and feature regional talent.

Skate Rink Jukebox is comprised of some of Charlotte’s most versatile and talented musicians. It performs a wide variety of music ranging from dance R&B, rock, country, and reggae to beach and easy listening.

Concessions will be provided by the Heritage Middle PTO, and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Many families enjoy picking up takeout from one of the locally owned restaurants and spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games.

Stage sponsors are Rostan Family Foundation, Historic Valdese Foundation, UNC Health Blue Ridge, College Pines Health & Rehabilitation, Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation and Wright Way Dance.

For a full lineup of the summer concert series and a Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129 for more information.