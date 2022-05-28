Summer carnival planned at Valley Hills Mall

HICKORY — The James E. Strates Shows, founded in 1923 and one of North America’s leading outdoor amusement providers, is bringing the fun and excitement of the classic American carnival to Hickory. The Valley Hills Mall Summer Carnival is scheduled to open at the Valley Hills Mall (1960 U.S. 70 SE) on Friday, June 3, and continue until Sunday, June 12.

This family-friendly event will feature more than 20 thrill rides, a Kiddieland designed especially for children, fair food and games of skill. Midway favorites include the “Monkey Maze,” “Dream Wheel,” “Sky Flyer,” and the enduring family favorite, a carousel.

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Monday thought Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Closing times vary based on weather conditions and midway capacity. Parking is free and gate admission is free. Fairgoers will be able to take advantage of several money saving, unlimited ride offers that include $25 pay-one-price ride wristband Monday to Thursdays and $30 pay-one-price ride wristband Fridays to Sundays. Learn more at www.facebook.com/ValleyHillsMallCarnival.