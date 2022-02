HICKORY — A suicide support group will meet on Saturday, March 12, at 9:15 a.m. at the Catawba County Library St. Stephens Branch at 3225 Springs Road, NE, Hickory.

The meeting will last from 9:15-10:30 a.m.

For more information, call Leisa Bentley at 828-234-5822 or email her at leisabentley@charter.net.

This program is neither sponsored by nor endorsed by Catawba County Library or Catawba County Government.