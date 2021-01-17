'Suffragettes' fitting for co-author

“Suffragettes” covers the key personalities of the movement, but it also offers explanations, such as not simply saying that Congress ratified the 19th Amendment but also defining what the U.S. Congress is. And, as mentioned, it contains 11 pages of Harriett’s century of memories. The book would be worth its cost if nothing were in it but Harriett’s recollections. They constitute a little history book touching on communication, transportation, economics, entertainment, education, government, wars, and so on. From an early childhood when there was radio but Harriett’s family didn’t have one, and they didn’t have a television because such a thing was little more than an idea at the time to her husband serving during WWII with General George S. Patton “in the historic march to assist the Allied troops who, due to heavy snow and blizzards, were the stalled defenders of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium,” as Harriett wrote, to working as an elementary teacher and then principal, the autobiography masterfully breezes through 10 decades.