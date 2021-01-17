'Suffragettes' fitting for co-author

Harriett Bannon of Hickory is the loveliest of women — inside and out. Visiting the 100-year-old former educator, recently turned poet, and co-author of “Suffragettes” (2020, Redhawk Publications, Hickory) was a treat and an inspiration.
It wasn’t the first time I’d interviewed Harriett. In 2005, at age 85, she represented North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District at the White House Conference on Aging. She called it “one of the most important things I’ve done in my life.” I’d asked her afterward if she thought she might attend the 2015 conference. She’d laughed and reminded me of her age.
Well, 15 years have gone by, and Harriett’s just as vital and busy as she was in 2005, only this time she’s working mostly at home due to COVID-19. Before the virus cursed everyone in one way or another, she and a group of talented women, supported by a number of educators at Catawba Valley Community College, wrote, illustrated, and published “Suffragettes” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Aug. 18, 1920, ratification by Congress of the 19th Amendment: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
It was fitting that Harriett participate in the book’s creation since she and the 19th Amendment turned 100 in the same year. Harriett’s birthday was April 22, 2020. There’s a backstory, however, and it didn’t start with women and voting. It started with the Battle of King’s Mountain and Harriett writing the first poem she’d ever written in her long life. I bet you’re scratching your head about now.
In the middle of “Suffragettes” is a bonus: Harriett’s autobiography, which I’ll talk more about in a moment. A longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Harriett explains in her life story that “the DAR Heritage Committee (which is part of the National Society/DAR) gives its members the opportunity to enter their original writing or artwork in a yearly competition. This year (2020), I wrote a poem on the Battle of Kings Mountain as my entry for the John Hoyle Chapter of the DAR, and my friend Suzanne Williams set the poem to music. In past years, a member could enter their original work on any DAR topic. In a turn of events this year, I was informed that for 2020, the celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment was to be the topic.”
Time was running out for a submission to the contest. Harriett said she “awoke one night, got up and wrote the poem,” one about women’s suffrage. It didn’t win, Harriet shared, but “a good book came out of it.”
Both poems, but in particular the one about women’s suffrage, caught the attention of Hickory area friends, many of whom are educators, who encouraged Harriett to let the suffrage poem be the foundation of a book about women earning the vote, a manuscript that could become a teaching tool for school children as well as for adults.
The first stanza of Harriett’s poem, “Women, Suffragettes, and the Nineteenth Amendment,” goes straight to the reason women didn’t have the vote and had to fight decade after decade to secure it: “Johnnie will not let me on his baseball team. / I can run as fast as he; / I don’t know why he is so mean. / ‘Cause you’re a girl and girls can’t play / On our baseball team today.’”
“Cause you’re a girl.”
Those “girls” proved to be tough, undaunted, and on a mission they’d stay on as long as it took: marching, giving speeches, gathering signatures, picketing, going to jail, and so on.
As Harriett and her friend Gayle Coyne set about thoroughly researching the suffrage movement, they were amazed again and again at all they discovered about the “girls’” fight for the vote. “I didn’t know much about it at all,” said Harriett, a truth many realized and voiced in 2020 as the 100th anniversary was celebrated, and events and key crusaders from the mid-1800s to 1920 were finally made known through TV and radio shows, articles and books, and documentaries.
The whole incredible story simply hasn’t been a part of school curriculums, and Harriett and her pals decided it was time to do something about that.
Another friend of Harriett’s, professional visual artist and former art teacher Brigette Hadley of Hickory provided all the artwork for the paperback, which includes coloring pages of “the heroes of the suffrage,” as they are called in the book.
Harriett Jeffords, retired elementary teacher and current president of the Hickory Public Schools Education Foundation, researched the North Carolina teaching curriculum for third through fifth grades and provided resources and teaching suggestions, so “Suffragettes” can be part of a teaching unit in schools.
Catawba Valley Community College’s Redhawk Publications published the book, and by late fall 2020, nearly 300 copies were available for purchase.
“Suffragettes” covers the key personalities of the movement, but it also offers explanations, such as not simply saying that Congress ratified the 19th Amendment but also defining what the U.S. Congress is. And, as mentioned, it contains 11 pages of Harriett’s century of memories. The book would be worth its cost if nothing were in it but Harriett’s recollections. They constitute a little history book touching on communication, transportation, economics, entertainment, education, government, wars, and so on. From an early childhood when there was radio but Harriett’s family didn’t have one, and they didn’t have a television because such a thing was little more than an idea at the time to her husband serving during WWII with General George S. Patton “in the historic march to assist the Allied troops who, due to heavy snow and blizzards, were the stalled defenders of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium,” as Harriett wrote, to working as an elementary teacher and then principal, the autobiography masterfully breezes through 10 decades.
Now, Harriett is a writer and living a long life because of her belief in five things: the DAR motto of God, home, country; never holding a grudge; forgiving those who hurt you; staying happy; and always looking for the beautiful in life.
I’ll add one: forever learning something new.
Which is why you should read “Suffragettes.” It’s available at the Olde Hickory Station and Jenny’s Gifts and Accessories in Hickory. You also can find it on Amazon.
