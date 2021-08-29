Suds and Stories: Laundromat a library outpost

I can’t go into a laundromat and not reminisce about visiting the coin laundry when I was a little kid. My mother and I would go when our washing machine was on the blink. I’d be thrilled; my mother, not so much.

At age 3 or 4, the whole concept of a laundromat was exhilarating. All those machines with their sliding gizmos that patrons slipped money into and then pushed into the washers to activate them, the miniature boxes of powdered detergent available for purchase, the clean smells, the purr of the dryers, and the coins. Ahhhh, the coins. I’d learned early in life that if a person was in possession of change, she was just a couple of turns away from the sugary joys that lived in gumball machines.

It took only one dropped coin sighting to put me on the trail of every nickel, dime and quarter I could find every time we went to the laundromat. I’d look as far under, around and behind each machine as possible. I’d carefully pace from one end of the laundromat to the other, back and forth, back and forth, looking down in hopes of catching the glint of a coin. At my preschooler height, I didn’t have far to look.

More times than not, I was successful and, in my little kid eyes, rich.