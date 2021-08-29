Suds and Stories: Laundromat a library outpost

I can’t go into a laundromat and not reminisce about visiting the coin laundry when I was a little kid. My mother and I would go when our washing machine was on the blink. I’d be thrilled; my mother, not so much.
At age 3 or 4, the whole concept of a laundromat was exhilarating. All those machines with their sliding gizmos that patrons slipped money into and then pushed into the washers to activate them, the miniature boxes of powdered detergent available for purchase, the clean smells, the purr of the dryers, and the coins. Ahhhh, the coins. I’d learned early in life that if a person was in possession of change, she was just a couple of turns away from the sugary joys that lived in gumball machines.
It took only one dropped coin sighting to put me on the trail of every nickel, dime and quarter I could find every time we went to the laundromat. I’d look as far under, around and behind each machine as possible. I’d carefully pace from one end of the laundromat to the other, back and forth, back and forth, looking down in hopes of catching the glint of a coin. At my preschooler height, I didn’t have far to look.
More times than not, I was successful and, in my little kid eyes, rich.
Coin hunting didn’t take that long, so once I was satisfied that I’d found all the dropped change the place had to offer, I’d settle into a hard, plastic chair and launch into another of my favorite pastimes: reading. My mother claims I didn’t really know how to read at that age, that I’d memorized a few favorite children’s books from listening to my parents read them to me. Maybe so, but I loved them just the same. Next to gumball machines — and maybe cartoons — there was nothing I liked more than books.
So, I was intrigued when I heard about the laundromat in Long View that’s going to become a library outpost. A few days ago, I headed to Clean Wave Laundry at 2720 Second Ave. NW, Hickory, and talked to Barbara Abrams, who with her husband, Gregory Abrams, owns the business. The Abramses live in Cabarrus County, but Barbara, who oversees and participates in day-to-day operations, regularly drives to the laundromat she and Gregory opened in 2019. “We opened in May,” said Barbara, “and COVID hit in October.”
Barbara said they were deemed essential, so they didn’t have to close. They did remove all the chairs, though, so folks waiting on their laundry to wash and dry sat in their cars. And employees and customers regularly cleaned high-touch surfaces. Barbara said she provided sanitizing wipes even before the pandemic.
The chairs are back, but the cleaning continues.
I know what you’re wondering. Did I search for dropped coins? No. In a moment, I’ll explain why I probably wouldn’t have found any. I did see something that would have thrilled me had I been a preschooler: the Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 on a wall above stands that hold iPads. Barbara said the iPads are loaded with educational games for children and that little users are locked out from accessing adult sites. When the laundry first opened, the iPads remained on the stands. Now, due to the virus, they are not there. They’ll return, though, when it’s safe for children to sit close together at the iPad station.
Why the iPads? And why did Barbara say yes to becoming a library outpost when Catawba County Library System director Siobhan Loendorf approached her? Barbara responded, “I have a lot of teachers in my family — teachers and professors. I feel like reading is important to learn early. Reading makes everything else easy.”
There are children’s and adults’ books available at Clean Wave, and if a child falls in love with a certain book, Barbara lets him or her take it home. She said people donate books to the laundromat. Furthermore, there’s something called Suds and Stories from 2 to 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month. The Catawba County Library System’s mobile library, Library to Go, visits the laundromat to lend books, host activities and help folks with technology questions, completing applications and writing resumes.
So, what specifically will make Clean Wave a library outpost? Book lockers. There will be eight to 10 of them, Barbara said. People with library cards will let the library know which books they want. Library representatives will deliver the books and place them in the lockers. People will use their library cards to access their lockers. Then they’ll return the books to a drop box at Clean Wave.
The lockers likely will arrive mid to late September. Barbara will alert patrons to their installation via Facebook and the Clean Wave website at cleanwavehickory.com. She’ll also run information on the laundromat’s TV.
Naturally, I was curious about Barbara’s background, her having only recently gotten into the coin laundry business. She said she worked 32 years as a surgical tech, a career she prepared for at Catawba Valley Community College. The Iredell County native feels she’s come full circle, having been a student in Catawba County decades ago and now back in the county to operate her business.
After surgery on her foot, Barbara didn’t feel she could stand eight to 10 hours any longer. “I just started looking for other avenues,” Barbara explained. She wanted a small business of her own. Her father had been a small business owner. She considered some possibilities and after research, determined that a new laundromat in Long View had the potential for success.
Even with COVID-19’s influence, the coin laundry is doing well, including in the wash, dry, and fold part of the business and the commercial side. Barbara said they do the linens for around 40 Airbnbs.
She said she was happy with the library system’s offer of an outpost not only because of her own passion for literacy but also because it’s a nationwide effort of the Coin Laundry Association. Said Barbara, “The Coin Laundry Association has a 501©3 charity called the LaundryCares Foundation, and the purpose is putting books in the hands of children.”
Talking about the laundromat business again, Barbara told me some things that really made me realize how far they’ve come since the days of pushing coins into machines. “We have an app that goes along with the machines, so you don’t have to carry quarters around,” said Barbara. Patrons pay by way of the app, and they keep up with their laundry. “It sends a notification [to the person’s smartphone] when the machine is finished,” Barbara continued. Also, before heading to the laundromat, users can go on the app to see which machines are available.
“The machines will take coins, but the app is cool for people who love the technology,” said Barbara.
Clean Wave also offers complimentary Wi-Fi and a charging station for devices.
The coin laundry may no longer be the place for a little kid to find change, but I know I’d have been one happy child if every time I went to the laundromat I got to open a locker with my own library card and find a book waiting for me.
Treasure comes in many forms.
