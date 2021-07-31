Stuff the Bus school supply drive continues

HICKORY — You can never have too many crayons, according to Webb A. Murray Elementary School guidance counselor Pa Lusk.

While this seems like a small thing to worry about, it’s part of the bigger issue of making ends meet for families with limited financial resources, of choosing what to buy or not to buy on yearly classroom supply lists.

“Some parents will call and say I can't afford any school supplies, can you help me,” Lusk said. “The great thing we can say at our school is we got you. Don't worry. We have everything you need. We'll give them everything that we can. What we don't have, we will find.”

And one way local public schools help fill that gap is through the Catawba County United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

Every year the CCUW partners with local companies and public agencies as collection sites for classroom and personal hygiene supplies. The donations are distributed among the three local public school districts — Catawba County, Hickory Public and Newton-Conover City Schools.

Stuff the Bus is in its fourth week but there is still plenty of space to collect more supplies.