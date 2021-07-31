Stuff the Bus school supply drive continues

HICKORY — You can never have too many crayons, according to Webb A. Murray Elementary School guidance counselor Pa Lusk.
While this seems like a small thing to worry about, it’s part of the bigger issue of making ends meet for families with limited financial resources, of choosing what to buy or not to buy on yearly classroom supply lists.
“Some parents will call and say I can't afford any school supplies, can you help me,” Lusk said. “The great thing we can say at our school is we got you. Don't worry. We have everything you need. We'll give them everything that we can. What we don't have, we will find.”
And one way local public schools help fill that gap is through the Catawba County United Way’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive.
Every year the CCUW partners with local companies and public agencies as collection sites for classroom and personal hygiene supplies. The donations are distributed among the three local public school districts — Catawba County, Hickory Public and Newton-Conover City Schools.
Stuff the Bus is in its fourth week but there is still plenty of space to collect more supplies.
“I think all parents want their children to be successful in school and everyone does their best to buy everything on the supply list,” Webb A. Murray Elementary Principal Angela Garcia said. “Having access to donated supplies, helps alleviate this expense for parents and teachers.”
Garcia added ensuring all students have the tools they need to succeed helps break down barriers and creates a level of equity to learning for each child, and the Stuff the Bus donated supplies help make that possible.
Parents can access these items by making a request from their child’s school guidance counselor.
This year’s Catawba County United Way school supply drive runs through Aug. 5 and donations can be dropped off at the CCUW’s office — 2760 Tate Blvd. in Hickory — or at any branch of the Catawba County Library system. For more information call 828-327-6851 or visit ccunitedway.com.