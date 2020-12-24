Study: Hickory-area hospitals 1 week from capacity

Intensive care units in the Hickory region could reach capacity in a week if COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the current trend, a report published Dec. 22 predicts.
The number of hospitalizations in the state slowed overall, putting the state about eight weeks away from reaching capacity in its acute hospital beds, according to the study published by the Duke University Margolis Center for Health Policy and the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A Dec. 8 study put the state on track to fill its acute care beds within six weeks at that time.
“We have seen some moderate overall improvement,” the report said.
But the Hickory area’s ICU capacity is concerning, the report stated. The study predicts “runway” lengths for regions of the state — how long areas have before reaching capacity of ICU or acute hospital beds.
“Notably, hospitals in the counties surrounding the city of Hickory are especially close to reaching ICU capacity, with less than one week of runway available if present conditions continue,” the report said.
Hickory is considered part of the larger Charlotte region in the study, where ICU hospitalization growth is also troubling. ICU beds in the entire region could fill up in 2.5 weeks if hospitalizations continue as they are, the study predicts. There were 178 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and 76 beds available when the study was published.
For patients requiring less intense hospital care, the picture isn't so grim. The Charlotte region, one of seven regions studied, has much more acute hospital space, for less intense care, that wouldn't fill up for over 10 weeks at the current rate, according to the report.
Acute hospitalizations in the Charlotte region are growing at one of the lowest rates in the state. On the other hand, the Asheville region, which includes Caldwell and Burke counties, has a much higher hospitalization rate.
ICU beds in the Asheville region could fill in 2.2 weeks, and acute care beds in 5.8 weeks.
The study highlighted concerns over health care staff availability, especially in hotspots.
Hospitals may be able to respond to maximum capacity in different ways, including transferring patients, but as hospitals fill up, there are fewer places to transfer patients to, the report said.
Though the state showed some improvement, the holidays could pose a threat to hospital capacity, making the trends even more important to monitor, the report said.