Study: Hickory-area hospitals 1 week from capacity

Intensive care units in the Hickory region could reach capacity in a week if COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the current trend, a report published Dec. 22 predicts.

The number of hospitalizations in the state slowed overall, putting the state about eight weeks away from reaching capacity in its acute hospital beds, according to the study published by the Duke University Margolis Center for Health Policy and the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A Dec. 8 study put the state on track to fill its acute care beds within six weeks at that time.

“We have seen some moderate overall improvement,” the report said.

But the Hickory area’s ICU capacity is concerning, the report stated. The study predicts “runway” lengths for regions of the state — how long areas have before reaching capacity of ICU or acute hospital beds.

“Notably, hospitals in the counties surrounding the city of Hickory are especially close to reaching ICU capacity, with less than one week of runway available if present conditions continue,” the report said.

