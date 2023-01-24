Studio3 Music School to present concert

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School will present "An Evening of Classical Music" at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The concert will be performed in the Studio3 auditorium, located in the historic Methodist church in downtown Taylorsville, 54 E. Main Ave.

The elegance of the classics performed in the rich, pure sounds of natural acoustics and graceful surroundings of the 100-year-old church has all the makings of a memorable evening.

The program includes the well-known Grieg Piano Concert in A Minor, performed on the Kawaii grand piano, which was a gift to Studio3. This is the first time this instrument will be presented in concert.

The program also includes the artistry of a string ensemble, the glorious vocals of tenor Jordan Dagenhart and soprano Melody Beaty, the famous Bach Double, the Bruch Violin Concerto in G Minor, melodious classical guitars, and the popular 65-member Studio3 Chorale singing Vivaldi's "Gloria" and more.

Tickets cost $50 each and may be purchased online at www.studio3nc.com. Those wishing to order through the mail can contact Linda Hagen at 828-352-3526 or linda@studio3nc.com.

Seating is limited.