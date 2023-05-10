TAYLORSVILLE — The Studio3 Chorale, Alexander County's only adult community chorus, presents its spring concert on May 19 in Taylorsville.
Conductor Jordan Dagenhart and accompanist Bernadette Watts will lead the 60-member group.
"Our audiences have come to appreciate the variety of musical styles at our concerts," says Dagenhart, "and our spring concert is no exception. Featured are dramatic spirituals, beautiful classics, and rich and beloved traditional and inspirational pieces. All of this joyful music just makes the heart sing. I am very proud of the chorale for the time and effort all the singers have invested to make this the best concert yet."
Admission is free, and seating is on a first-come basis for the 7:30 p.m. performance at Calvary Baptist Church at 185 5th Ave. North in Taylorsville.