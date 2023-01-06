Studio3 Chorale seeks new singers

TAYLORSVILLE — The Studio3 Chorale, an adult community chorus, is seeking new singers for the winter and spring seasons. The group meets on Thursday evenings at Studio3 School in Taylorsville and will resume rehearsals on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Conductor Jordan Dagenhart and accompanist Bernadette Watts encourage all those who love to sing to sign up. The chorale is for adults 18 and older, and high school students 16 and older if a parent or guardian is a Studio3 Chorale member. The chorale will be in concert in February and again in May.