Studio3 Chorale begins rehearsals in September

TAYLORSVILLE — The Studio3 Chorale will begin its second season of rehearsals in September.

The 40-member community choir experienced a successful first season last year, presenting several performances. The chorale performs a variety of music genres including classical, folk, gospel, and contemporary, and meets once a week at Studio3 Music School in Taylorsville.

Conductor Jordan Dagenhart said, "Our choir is open to all adults from everywhere, and we are actively seeking new members. We had such a good time at our weekly rehearsals and our concerts last year, we are excited to get started again."

Bernadette Watts is the Studio3 Chorale piano accompanist. She is well-known in Alexander County as the former Alexander High School Chorus conductor.

Details about becoming a chorale member can be found on the chorale page of the Studio3 website, studio3nc.com.