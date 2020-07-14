Students would go to school 2 days a week under most popular plan

DeAnna Finger, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Catawba County Schools, shared a survey completed by more than 1,000 teachers and teacher assistants within the school district. The first option seemed to be the most popular among teachers. More than 58 percent of K-12 teachers voted for the first option.

The survey also asked K-1 teachers if they were able to teach their students face-to-face full time with Friday being remote for all, would they prefer to do that. More than 83 percent said yes.

Parents are being surveyed now for their input on the 50-50 plan, Finger told the board.

Board member Cathy Starnes asked Finger if parents with multiple children would be given the option to have their students attend school on the same day with the 50-50 plan.

Finger said that is one of the concerns she is looking at now so that will be an option for parents. “That’s the goal that it will line up,” she said. “I don’t know if it will for every single parent, but I hope that it will as much as possible.”

Starnes said during the meeting that she wants parents and the community to understand that they recognize the problems they are facing. “We face those same issues,” she said. “I don’t want to be insensitive to anyone's crisis.”