Students would go to school 2 days a week under most popular plan

Matt Stover, superintendent of Catawba County Schools, said the system is preparing multiple plans for the return of students for the 2020-21 school year.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that students would return to school with restrictions. Students would also have the option to continue remote learning.
Stover said the state is requiring the system to submit plans for remote learning (Plan C) and a 50-50 plan (Plan B) before the school year begins in August. Plan A is where all students would return to school as normal.
Although the state has announced schools will open, Stover said it is possible the plan could change again even before the school year starts, so school administration and teachers need to be prepared for any outcome.
During Monday night's meeting, the school board voted to approve their long-term remote instruction plan.
The plan has multiple elements required by the state including stakeholder feedback, instructional design, technology access, equitable instruction, available resources, professional development, clear expectations for stakeholders and community partnerships.
As part of the plan, the district has and will continue to seek feedback from the community. This includes gathering feedback from teachers, parents, students and partners such as K-64, Stover said.
The district will also design instruction for the students depending on the need of the teachers and students. Assignments would be posted weekly to allow flexibility for students, Stover said.
Many students will need access to technology including computers and internet for remote learning. Part of the district’s plan is to ensure that is possible for all students. This includes providing offline instruction for those without internet access, Stover said.
The plan is now being submitted to the state for their approval.
The board also discussed the district’s 50-50 plan where 50 percent of the students would be allowed in the school buildings for face-to-face instruction at one time.
Three different ideas were presented to the board for this plan.
One option is to have half the students come to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half would come on Wednesdays and Thursday. All students would participate in remote learning on Fridays to allow for cleaning of the school.
A second option would have students receiving face-to-face instruction every other week. Students would be separated into two groups like the first plan. Friday remains remote-learning for all students.
The final option is to go by student priority. Students who need face-to-face instruction or parents who have child-care needs would be given priority to go to school. With this option, the schools would need to be sure they don’t exceed the 50 percent limit.
DeAnna Finger, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for Catawba County Schools, shared a survey completed by more than 1,000 teachers and teacher assistants within the school district. The first option seemed to be the most popular among teachers. More than 58 percent of K-12 teachers voted for the first option.
The survey also asked K-1 teachers if they were able to teach their students face-to-face full time with Friday being remote for all, would they prefer to do that. More than 83 percent said yes.
Parents are being surveyed now for their input on the 50-50 plan, Finger told the board.
Board member Cathy Starnes asked Finger if parents with multiple children would be given the option to have their students attend school on the same day with the 50-50 plan.
Finger said that is one of the concerns she is looking at now so that will be an option for parents. “That’s the goal that it will line up,” she said. “I don’t know if it will for every single parent, but I hope that it will as much as possible.”
Starnes said during the meeting that she wants parents and the community to understand that they recognize the problems they are facing. “We face those same issues,” she said. “I don’t want to be insensitive to anyone's crisis.”
The board will make a decision on which option to go with for plan B at a later meeting.
Stover said that if the state chooses to go with the 50-50 option, remote-learning through Virtual Academy will still be an option for all students if they and/or their parents feel it is best for them.
“I’m super proud of our staff, our teachers, teacher assistants and our administrators,” Stover said following the meeting. “We worked with a diverse group of people to put our remote-learning plan together.
“I think under the circumstances, we did a great job with educating our students during the emergency remote-learning plan, but at the same time we are always trying to make it better,” he added.
