Students, teachers honor classmates who died in February fire

Students at Southwest Primary School on Thursday honored two classmates who lost their lives in a house fire.
Siblings Madison McClure, 8, and Kevin McClure Jr., 7, died in a house fire on Feb. 20 of this year. Madison and Kevin were vital members of the Lion Cub family at Southwest.
Southwest Primary's Principal, Erin Sigmon, believed it was important for the children to recognize the loss and experience closure with activities that were appropriate for children in the first and second grades.
"We shared the many attributes and wonderful characteristics of Madison and Kevin," said Sigmon. "It was so easy to remember the laughter, smiles and kindness that they exhibited as students, but also as sweet friends to their classmates. We needed to come together, to share tears and laughter while recognizing that Madison and Kevin truly brought great joy to our lives."
Second-grade teacher Tiwan Williams and first-grade Dual Immersion Language teacher Elizabeth Frye addressed the grieving children, sharing reflections of Madison and Kevin.
Sigmon reminded the children that all those who attend Southwest Primary, even if they are no longer with us in this life, will always be Lion Cubs. “Once a Lion Cub, always a Lion Cub!” said Sigmon.
Before moving from solemn to joyful in their morning memorial event, Sigmon led the children in their daily mantra. Sigmon said, “We ARE …” with the students loudly responding, “AMAZING!”
At that point, several dozen children, along with their teachers, proceeded to the parking lot where they were given large bubble wands donated by Betsy Swann, a teacher at Jenkins Elementary.
Within seconds, colorful bubbles sent the children into giggles, jumps and laughter. One child was heard saying, “Madison and Kevin would have loved this!”
In the midst of tragedy and loss of life, the children of Southwest Primary reminded all in attendance that life is precious and that we should treasure every moment with joy, valuing the time we have together.
Services for the children will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Services in Newton.