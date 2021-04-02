Students, teachers honor classmates who died in February fire

Students at Southwest Primary School on Thursday honored two classmates who lost their lives in a house fire.

Siblings Madison McClure, 8, and Kevin McClure Jr., 7, died in a house fire on Feb. 20 of this year. Madison and Kevin were vital members of the Lion Cub family at Southwest.

Southwest Primary's Principal, Erin Sigmon, believed it was important for the children to recognize the loss and experience closure with activities that were appropriate for children in the first and second grades.

"We shared the many attributes and wonderful characteristics of Madison and Kevin," said Sigmon. "It was so easy to remember the laughter, smiles and kindness that they exhibited as students, but also as sweet friends to their classmates. We needed to come together, to share tears and laughter while recognizing that Madison and Kevin truly brought great joy to our lives."

Second-grade teacher Tiwan Williams and first-grade Dual Immersion Language teacher Elizabeth Frye addressed the grieving children, sharing reflections of Madison and Kevin.

Sigmon reminded the children that all those who attend Southwest Primary, even if they are no longer with us in this life, will always be Lion Cubs. “Once a Lion Cub, always a Lion Cub!” said Sigmon.