Students selected for NC Governor's School program

NEWTON — Nine students from Catawba County Schools have been selected to attend the 2022 session of the prestigious North Carolina Governor’s School. Held annually at two sites, Governor’s School East is at Meredith College in Raleigh and Governor’s School West is at Winston-Salem State University.

The program runs June 19 through July 16. Governor’s School is a summer enrichment program for 650 students from across the state. It is the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically and/or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation.

The experience provides an opportunity for outstanding students to explore the latest developments, problems, and theories in the various fields of the arts and science.

Nominations for Governor’s School are made by each local high school, reviewed by a local committee, and submitted to a state committee for final selections. The selection process is extremely competitive. Students are chosen based on academic standing or ability to perform in an area of concentration such as dance, art, music, and drama.

CCS Superintendent Matt Stover stated, “We would like to congratulate our students who were selected to attend Governor's School. This is a significant achievement and a great opportunity to continue to develop your talents and knowledge as you prepare for your future. We are proud of your accomplishment.”

A faculty chosen from public and private schools, colleges and universities, and private businesses and organizations serve as teachers in the program. Nationally recognized consultants also provide instruction.

The following students from Catawba County Schools were chosen to attend Governor’s School this summer. The list includes their high school and area of study.

Governor’s School – East

• Nathaniel Pope, Bunker Hill High School, instrumental music, clarinet

• Madison Cleary, Challenger Early College High School, social science

• Kathryn DeHart, Challenger Early College High School, English

• Viyada Soukthavone, Challenger Early College High School, English

• Makayla Hensley, Maiden High School, English

Governor’s School - West

• Ashley Hinostroza-Villacort, Challenger Early College High School, social science

• Joseph Keller Thomas V, Maiden High School, social science

• Madison Swank, Fred T. Foard High School, theater

• Payce Sherrill, St. Stephens High School, math