NEWTON — Twelve students from Catawba County Schools have been selected to attend the 2023 session of the prestigious North Carolina Governor’s School.

Held annually at two sites, Governor’s School East is at Meredith College in Raleigh, and Governor’s School West is at Winston-Salem State University. The program runs Sunday, June 18, to Saturday, July 15.

Governor’s School is a summer enrichment program for 650 students from across the state. It is the oldest statewide summer residential program for academically and/or intellectually gifted high school students in the nation. The experience provides an opportunity for outstanding students to explore the latest developments, problems, and theories in the various fields of the arts and science.

Nominations for Governor’s School are made by each local high school, reviewed by a local committee, and submitted to a state committee for final selections. The selection process is extremely competitive. Students are chosen based on academic standing or ability to perform in an area of concentration, such as dance, art, music, and drama.

Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover stated, “We would like to congratulate our students who were selected to attend Governor's School, our most ever from Catawba County Schools. This is a significant achievement and a great opportunity to continue to develop your talents and knowledge as you prepare for your future. We are proud of your accomplishment.”

A distinguished faculty chosen from public and private schools, colleges and universities, and private businesses and organizations serve as teachers in the program. Nationally recognized consultants also provide instruction.

The following students from Catawba County Schools were chosen to attend Governor’s School this summer. The list includes their high school and area of study.

• Jenna Carlile, Maiden High School, instrumental music, French horn

• Gabriella Hise, Challenger Early College HS, theater

• Katharine Kuba, Challenger Early College HS, visual art

• Cardin Pham, Fred T. Foard High School, instrumental music, trumpet

• Erandi Sanchez, Bunker Hill High School, instrumental music, clarinet

• Britnee Bensinger, Challenger Early College HS, natural science

• Peyton Brooks, Maiden High School, mathematics

• Christopher Galan-Duran, Challenger Early College HS, English

• Kayleigh Miller, Maiden High School, English

• Leah Norton, Bunker Hill High School, English

• Makayla Pitman, Challenger Early College HS, social science

• Isabel DeBonis, St. Stephens High School, choral music, alto I