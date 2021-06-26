Students learn hands-on skills at Hickory Fire Department camp

The Hickory Fire Department partnered with Catawba County Schools this week on a camp that allowed students to learn about the skills that go into emergency response.

On Friday, students engaged in such exercises as throwing a water rescue rope toward a kayak, crawling through a tube to learn about maneuvering through tight spaces and working with hoses and hydrants.

Students were able to receive educational credits for their participation.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

