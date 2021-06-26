 Skip to main content
Students learn hands-on skills at Hickory Fire Department camp
Students learn hands-on skills at Hickory Fire Department camp

Hickory Fire Camp

Students from Catawba County Schools participated in a camp run by the Hickory Fire Department that taught various emergency service skills and techniques. Here, a student is seen throwing a rope toward a kayak in a modified version of a water rescue.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The Hickory Fire Department partnered with Catawba County Schools this week on a camp that allowed students to learn about the skills that go into emergency response.

On Friday, students engaged in such exercises as throwing a water rescue rope toward a kayak, crawling through a tube to learn about maneuvering through tight spaces and working with hoses and hydrants.

Students were able to receive educational credits for their participation.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the

Hickory Daily Record.

