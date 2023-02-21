HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College and Hickory High School Career & Technical Education (CTE) collaborated for CTE Month on Feb. 7.

Christy Lefevers, CVCC Associate Dean for Workforce Connectivity, shared information with high schoolers on the Catawba Apprenticeship Network, a partnership of local businesses in the Catawba Valley area committed to the purpose, value, ethics, and integrity of a formalized apprenticeship program.

Catawba Apprenticeship Network brought in several business/apprenticeship partners to discuss the benefits of getting involved with the apprenticeship program, some of which include earning money while you learn, a full scholarship to earn your degree, and guaranteed employment based on satisfactory job performance. The local businesses presented to the students include Sarstedt, Poppleman Plastics, Hickory Police Department, Momentum Tire & Car Care, Cloninger Ford, and a representative from the CVCC Furniture Academy.

Hickory Public School’s students and families can learn more about the Catawba Apprenticeship Network by contacting their school’s career development coordinator.

Career and Technical Education prepares students for the workforce across various industries and occupations. CTE students earn industry certifications and licenses in CTE classes. These credentials allow students to stand out in a field of job applicants, start at a higher salary level, and validate their knowledge and skill attainment of the content learned in the CTE program areas.

Career and Technical Education Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate CTE, the accomplishments of CTE programs, and the importance of CTE for students of all ages.