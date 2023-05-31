Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Awards Day at their luncheon meeting Tuesday, May 9. The following awardees were honored:

• The Gwen Bost Sherrill Scholarship winner, Fletcher Cromer, presented by Frances Hollar, scholarship chair. Fletcher plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to become a physician assistant.

• JROTC Outstanding Cadets presented by Crystal deBettencourt, national defense chair, to the following:

— Kayce Bailey, cadet lieutenant colonel, U. S. Army, Bandys High School (in absentia)

— Kathryn Wilkinson, cadet lieutenant colonel, U. S. Army, Fred T. Foard High School

— Christian Wylie, cadet major, U. S. Air Force, Maiden High School

— Christopher Martin, U. S. Navy, cadet lieutenant junior grade, Discovery High School/Newton-Conover District

• DAR Good Citizens presented by Amanda Moose, Good Citizens chair, to the following:

— Gavin Duncan, Alexander Central High School

— Nayelis Catillo, Bandys High School (in absentia)

— Alan Morales, Bunker Hill High School

— Kathryn Wilkinson, Fred T. Foard High School

— Joseph “Keller” Thomas V., Maiden High School

Hickory Tavern Chapter members were also recognized for chapter and committee awards received at the North Carolina Society DAR State Conference in April.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of DAR can contact registrar Janet Byrd at janetjbyrd@charter.net.