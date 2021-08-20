Students begin move-in at LR

The Lenoir-Rhyne University campus was bustling with excitement as freshmen and transfer students began moving into their dorm rooms Friday.

Move-in day at Lenoir-Rhyne looked vastly different last year, as students were only allowed one guest to help with moving. This year, things looked a bit closer to normal, aside from the mask requirements.

Around 130 students moved into their dorms and around 400 students already moved in early for sports, according to Cory Butzin, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Marketing and Communications Specialist.

Students moved in with the assistance of their families, along with upperclassmen who volunteered to help. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dean of Students Katie Fisher was excited to see all the students moving in as she made her way around campus.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and excited, and this year we can really do that,” Fisher said. “Last year was difficult with only one parent per student and the staggered move-in times.”

Fisher said this year new students are getting to fully experience move-in day. They are getting to meet their fellow classmates and make the connections that weren’t able to happen last year. Fisher said everyone seems excited for the new school year.