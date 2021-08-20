Students begin move-in at LR

The Lenoir-Rhyne University campus was bustling with excitement as freshmen and transfer students began moving into their dorm rooms Friday.
Move-in day at Lenoir-Rhyne looked vastly different last year, as students were only allowed one guest to help with moving. This year, things looked a bit closer to normal, aside from the mask requirements.
Around 130 students moved into their dorms and around 400 students already moved in early for sports, according to Cory Butzin, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Marketing and Communications Specialist.
Students moved in with the assistance of their families, along with upperclassmen who volunteered to help. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dean of Students Katie Fisher was excited to see all the students moving in as she made her way around campus.
“We want everyone to feel welcome and excited, and this year we can really do that,” Fisher said. “Last year was difficult with only one parent per student and the staggered move-in times.”
Fisher said this year new students are getting to fully experience move-in day. They are getting to meet their fellow classmates and make the connections that weren’t able to happen last year. Fisher said everyone seems excited for the new school year.
John Keough helped his freshman daughter, Rianna Keough, move into her dorm, Isenhour Residence Hall.
“She is super excited about college and we are excited to see her play on the lacrosse team,” Keough said. “This is a day I will remember for the rest of my life, because it is a transitional time for her.”
Zakiya Ruth, resident assistant on the first floor of Isenhour, stayed busy answering questions, directing students to their dorms and meeting the incoming freshmen.
“Today has been pretty hectic, but it is really fun getting to meet everyone.” Ruth said.
The next few weeks will be filled with various events to welcome students to the LR community, Ruth said.
Lenoir-Rhyne is taking precautions to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff due to COVID-19. Masks are required to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and required to be worn outdoors for anyone who is not vaccinated. All students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated, unless approved for exemption by the university.
Lenoir-Rhyne classes begin Monday.